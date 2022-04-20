Both Portland track teams competed in the Sumner County Schools Championships last Monday. The girls finished in the top 10 in three of the events while the boys garnered eight spots.
Jenna Towles seventh in the 800 meters (2:36.75) sixth in the 1600 meters (5:43.53)
Kathryne Mills eighth in the discus (64-04.00)
Will Hester seventh in the 110 high hurdles (20.12) eighth in the high jump (5-04.00)
Ben Bradley ninth in the high jump (5-04.00) 12th in the long jump
Will Napier sixth in the discus (103-02.05) 16th in the shot put
Braylon Britton sixth in the shot put (36-09.00)
Seth Rippy 10th in the discus (92-04.00) 15th in shot put
Cooper Meadows 13th in the long jump
Hunter Hester 16th in 800 meters 15th in the 1600 meters
Caden Ausbrooks 17th in 1600 meters
Mason Schemansky 19th in 1600 meters
Skylar Zimmerman 21st in 1600 meters 13th in 3200 meters
The 4 x 400 relay team consisting of Caden Ausbrooks, Cooper Meadows, Kaleb Peacock, and Will Napier was seventh with a run of (4:13.90)
The 4 x 800 relay team of Hunter Hester, Ausbrooks, Peacock, and Meadows came in sixth with a time of (10:19.74)
From Portland Leader staff
