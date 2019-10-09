The Portland High School volleyball team finished up the regular season by defeating Mt. Juliet in five sets on senior night. The Golden Bears won the first game 25-20 before the Lady Panthers came back in the second to notch a 25-18 win. The visitors won the third set 25-23 in a tight battle and the Purple claimed a 25-12 win in game four to force a fifth set. Portland ran out to a 9-2 lead in the fifth set and cruised to the win.
"It was senior night and we always have a lot of nerves on senior night," coach Rob Lesemann commented. "We played a good team tonight in Mt. Juliet. We didn't start off well but found our groove toward the end of the third set. We played well in the fourth and fifth."
The two teams swapped leads early in the opening set and the score was knotted up at 6-6 before Mt. Juliet took the advantage with a 13-6 run that produced a 19-12 advantage. The Lady Panthers would come back to tie the game at 19-19, but the visitors pulled away for the five-point margin of victory.
Portland trailed in the second set 11-6 before taking the lead on a Savanah Pippin block and kill to tie the score at 12-12. The set was knotted up five times before the Purple finished up with an 8-1 streak and the 25-18 win.
The third game went back and forth with the biggest lead by either team coming at four. After a 16-16 deadlock, the Golden bears would retake the lead for good to post the 25-23 decision.
Portland wasted little time in dominating the fourth game as Pippin sparked the Lady Panthers with three kills and Katie Crutchfield adding a kill for a 7-5 lead. The margin was later extended to ten 18-8 after a 6-0 run and an Emily Rogers ace. The Purple would close out the set with a 7-4 run to win 25-12.
Pippin had four blocks and four kills in the fifth and final set as Portland jumped out to leads of 6-1, 9-2, and 12-2 enroute to the 15-4 victory.
"Savanah has a way of taking over a set," Lesemann acknowledged. "Our defense got better in the fourth set and we started getting better swings."
Pippin had 20 kills in the contest with Crutchfield adding 19 and Josie Runyon contributing four aces and a trio of blocks. Jordyn Latimer recorded four aces, Anna McGlothlin had a block, Rogers finished with an ace and Emma High netted two kills. Ashton Hoffman had three kills and Lauryn Waldron and Rayleigh Hester each finished with a kill.
The Lady Panthers faced off against White House Heritage on October 1st and won 25-12, 25-19, 25-9.
Crutchfield had 18 kills, three aces, and eight digs while Rogers finished with 24 digs and Runyon contributed 35 assists. Pippin collected 16 kills, one ace, and a pair of blocks while Latimer came up with 11 digs and five aces. Hoffman registered seven digs, High notched five kills and two digs with McGlothlin and Hester wrapping up the scoring with five and four kills respectively.
The Lady Panthers stand at 36-10 and opens district tournament action Thursday at home.
The junior varsity finished its season Saturday by losing to Station Camp in the finals of the JV tournament hosted by the Lady Panthers. The Purple ended the year with a 30-5 mark.
