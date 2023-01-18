After two back-to-back tough losses, the Portland boys came out and celebrated homecoming in a big win by defeating Liberty Creek 69-36 Friday night.
The Panthers jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and extended that to 19 at halftime. The Purple led as much as 34 in the second half before both coaches cleared their respective benches late in the contest.
“This team has been here all along,” Portland coach John Ferguson remarked about the blowout win. “We’ve had a few weeks with some tough losses. When you do that, you have to reevaluate yourself and figure what can I change and what does this team need.”
Ferguson told the team to do two things before the game started Friday night.
“We’ve put a lot of pressure on ourselves and have taken the fun out,” Ferguson said. “So, I told them to play for each other and to have fun.”
Portland raced to a 10-0 advantage to start the game. Jojo Lyles started the scoring while Freddy Paxton converted two steals into buckets and Braden Thornton and Chase Runyon each recorded a field goal in the scoring span. The Wolves got an old-fashioned 3-point play at the 2:11 mark but the Purple finished up the period on top 14-9.
Liberty Creek tallied to open the second period and a 3-point shot by Trace Collier left the visitors trailing 17-14.
The Wolves would get no closer as Thornton stepped outside the paint and canned a 3-point shot and Lyles buried a long field goal for a 23-14 spread. A 3-pointer by the Wolves was followed by a 13-0 Portland run that produced a 38-19 edge at the break.
Runyon tallied six points including a steal and a slam, Cody Carlson netted three, and 34 and Will Napier each had two.
The scoring barrage continued in the second half as the Panthers opened the third on a 12-2 streak and a 50-21 lead. The Wolves did cut into the deficit by scoring seven of the last nine points of the quarter but still trailed 52-28.
Runyon tallied seven straight points as the final three minutes of the fourth opened to up the spread to 31, 59-28 and reserves finished out the game.
Runyon led Portland in scoring with 23 while Lyles added 12 and Paxton netted eight. Carlson and Thornton each tallied five, Napier had four, Jay Guthrie recorded a 3-point field goal, and Elijah Tucker, and Tristan Calvert rounded out the offense with two points apiece.
Collier topped the Wolves with nine points.
“Hopefully this will take the pressure off from us,” Ferguson concluded. “We played an unselfish game and they deserved to win.”
Portland will host Greenbrier this Friday in the Hall of Fame game and remain home next Tuesday for another district contest with Creekwood.
