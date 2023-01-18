After two back-to-back tough losses, the Portland boys came out and celebrated homecoming in a big win by defeating Liberty Creek 69-36 Friday night.

The Panthers jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and extended that to 19 at halftime. The Purple led as much as 34 in the second half before both coaches cleared their respective benches late in the contest.

