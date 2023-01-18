The Portland boys dropped two tough decisions early last week, falling to White House Heritage 40-36 and dropping a 77-67 contest to White House last Tuesday.
In Monday’s loss to the Patriots, the Panthers went the final 2:04 of the contest without scoring in absorbing the loss.
The game was highlighted by junior Chase Runyon reaching the 1,000- point plateau.
“We had good looks at the basket,” Coach John Ferguson explained. “The big thing was we couldn’t get the basketball in the middle effectively.
The game itself saw the two teams battle hard with the patriots leading 15-13 after eight minutes while the Panthers took a 25-24 halftime advantage into the locker room.
The two teams combined for eight points in the third with the Purple remaining on top 30-27.
Portland took its biggest at five, 32-27 as the fourth period opened on two Runyon free throws.
The Patriots came back with nine straight points to take a 36-32 advantage. Runyon made a field foal and Nate Honeycutt dropped in two charity tosses to tie the score.
The Panthers missed three shots in the last minute while the Patriots tallied four points for the final margin of victory.
Freddy Paxton led Portland with 11 points with Runyon netting ten and Braden Thornton finishing with nine. Cody Carlson had a 3-point shot, Honeycutt finished with two and Jojo Lyles rounded out the scoring with one.
Portland made 13 field goals and nailed seven of 11 foul shots.
The following night, the Purple took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter but fell 77-67 to White House.
The Devils Zane Brown hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as part of a 35-14 scoring barrage that lifted the visitors to the win.
“We scored 24 points in the third which was our best so far this season,” Ferguson remarked.
“In the fourth, we gave up 35. We knew we couldn’t outshoot them. They are way too skill offensively for us to match up with them. I was pleased with the third quarter, but we became unraveled in the fourth.”
The two teams battled to an 11-11 first period before the Panthers outscored the Devils 18-13 for a 29-24 halftime lead.
White House closed the gap by three, 31-28 to start the third quarter but the Purple, behind Runyon’s seven points, built a 53-42 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Brown scored 17 points while teammate Ryan Worrell added 13.
Twenty one of those points came at the charity stripe over the final eight minutes.
Worrell finished with 27 points for the contest with Brown adding 25.
Runyon led Portland with 26 points with Lyles scoring 14 and Braden Thornton tallying 11.
Carlson and Paxton each recorded five, and Will Hester and Nate Honeycutt collected three each.
The Panthers made 23 field goals and were 16 of 32 at the free throw line.
White House was good on 20 attempts and netted 27-35 charity tosses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.