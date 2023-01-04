The Portland boys went 1-2 in the Watertown Aflac Christmas Tournament last week in Wilson County. Last Tuesday, the Panthers defeated Smith County 61-47.
“Smith County was a hard-fought win against a senior-led physical team,” Portland coach John Ferguson remarked. “Freshman Tristan Calvert had 14 points and ten of those came in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.”
The Panthers lost to Friendship Christian School 60-59 on a last-second shot on Thursday. The two teams had met earlier in the season with the Commanders claiming a 15-point victory.
But the Panthers, playing without leading scorer Chase Runyon, played the Commanders close throughout before falling in the final seconds.
“The team fought until the last second and lost by one,” Ferguson explained. “The team showed grit and maturity well beyond their years to step up and play without Chase. Everyone stepped up and our scoring was spread throughout the team. Braden Thornton and two freshmen, Keilen Dalton and Nate Honeycutt totaling nine points.”
On Friday, the Purple fell to a much taller Columbia Academy team 50-39.
The Bulldogs had a starting line-up that featured a front line of 6’8 and a pair of 6’4 players.
“This was a two-point game with three minutes left to play,” Ferguson pointed out. “They closed out the game at the free throw line.”
Portland finished the first part of their season with a 5-10 record and Ferguson is ready for the second half of the campaign to begin.
“I know our record is rough, but the teams we have faced were done for a reason,” Ferguson commented. “It’s in preparation for district play and beyond. Going into the new year, I couldn’t be any prouder of this team from the seniors to the freshmen. Our freshmen are all stepping up into a role for our team. This group will enter the new year ready to compete and will chase a state tourney berth once again.”
Portland will travel to Creekwood this Friday for their first district contest of the season and return home on January 9 with a game against White House Heritage. White House High comes to town the following night.
