The Portland boys went 1-2 in the Watertown Aflac Christmas Tournament last week in Wilson County. Last Tuesday, the Panthers defeated Smith County 61-47.

“Smith County was a hard-fought win against a senior-led physical team,” Portland coach John Ferguson remarked. “Freshman Tristan Calvert had 14 points and ten of those came in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.”

