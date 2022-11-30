The Portland boys lost to Station Camp last Tuesday by a 62-33 score.
The Panthers trailed for most of the game and faced a 34-21 deficit at halftime. The Bison outscored the Purple 11-3 in the third to put the game out of reach.
“The biggest disappointment tonight is the fact that next year, this is a district game,” Coach John Ferguson remarked. “Tonight, we left them pushing us around with their strength and physicality. We played timid and scared and never adjusted to that until the fourth quarter.”
Station Camp jumped on top by a 20-13 margin in the opening eight minutes of play despite four points from Chase Runyon and Braden Thornton, a 3-pointer from Cody Carlson, and a Will Hester basket.
The Bison extended the advantage to 13 at the break as five different players reached the scoring column for the visitors.
Portland got a 3-point bucket from Runyon in the third period while the Bison tallied 11 points to go up 45-24 with eight minutes remaining.
“I thought we quit tonight,” Ferguson admitted. “They hit us and we didn’t hit back. We took it. This happened in the White House Heritage game two weeks ago. We were able to battle back in that one, but not tonight.”
Runyon reached double figures for the Panthers with 14 points while Carlson added seven and Thornton finished with five. Hester contributed four, Freddy Paxton had two, and Tristan Calvert rounded out the scoring with one.
Portland made 12 field goals and fired in six of eight foul-shot attempts.
Thirteen different players reached the scoring column for the Bison as Seth Bailey had 13 and Matt Massey collected 12.
Station Camp connected on 23 field goals and sank 11 of 12 free throws.
