The Portland boys picked up a huge 55-52 win over the Creekwood boys as Chase Runyon’s offensive putback with 11 seconds remaining gave the Purple the winning margin of victory.
“I think everything that brings this team success started in November and December,” Coach John Ferguson explained. “I did them no favors with the schedule we made out. I would be lying if I said a few weeks ago, I thought I was crazy and had screwed up. These guys have been in these situations before, we’ve been ahead, we’ve been down and every game they fight, fight, fight. We are learning even if we don’t win.”
The game was close in the first half as a JoJo Lyles 3-pointer and a Chase Runyon steal and slam put the Purple on top 5-2. Creekwood came back to tally four straight to regain the edge at 6-5. The game was tied at 9-9 and 11-11 before the Hawks ended the period on top 13-11.
The visitors took their biggest lead of the opening half on an 8-0 streak that produced a 25-18 edge. The Panthers came back as Runyon made consecutive shots and Lyles closed out the half on a 3-point bucket and trailed 27-25 at the break.
The third quarter was much like the first half with both teams battling hard. The score was tied at 31-31 on a Will Hester shot. The Hawks took the lead, but Braden Thornton drilled a 3-pointer and a 34-33 edge.
Creekwood closed out the period on a free throw as the game entered the final eight minutes knotted up at 34-34.
Hester drove the lane for an easy shot to open the fourth stanza and the game continued to switch hands at the visitors went back on top 37-36. The Panthers took the advantage for good after falling behind 43-40.
Thornton tallied inside, Runyon scored off an old-fashioned 3-point play and Lyles busted the nets on a jumper and a 47-43 Purple lead. Two Creekwood charity tosses were followed by a Freddy Paxton 3-pointer.
After two more Hawk foul shots, Runyon took an outlet pass and dunked and was fouled and swished the free throw and a 53-47 lead with 42 seconds left. Creekwood refused to fold as Grayson Walker netted a pair at the charity stripe and Carter Thomason connected on a 3-pointer to pull the Hawks to within one, 53-52.
Lyles was fouled and the junior missed the front end, but Runyon crashed the boards on a putback and a 55-52 margin.
Creekwood misfired on a last grasp shot and the Panthers held on for the win.
Runyon led Portland in scoring with 19 while Thornton tallied 17, and Lyles chipped in with 12. Hester followed with four, and Paxton had three.
Thomason netted 17 for the Hawks and Jamison Ford had ten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.