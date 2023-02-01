The Portland boys picked up a huge 55-52 win over the Creekwood boys as Chase Runyon’s offensive putback with 11 seconds remaining gave the Purple the winning margin of victory.

“I think everything that brings this team success started in November and December,” Coach John Ferguson explained. “I did them no favors with the schedule we made out. I would be lying if I said a few weeks ago, I thought I was crazy and had screwed up. These guys have been in these situations before, we’ve been ahead, we’ve been down and every game they fight, fight, fight. We are learning even if we don’t win.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.