Portland laid claim to their second consecutive district 9-AAA basketball championship with a 44-38 win over Creekwood last Tuesday evening at Greenbrier.
The Panthers took the lead for good with 3:16 left to play and made six of eight free throws down the stretch for the win.
Portland entered the tournament as a third seed and Coach John Ferguson credited a tough schedule that enable the Purple to battle in tough games like the two tournament contests with Greenbrier and Creekwood.
“This team is young, and I threw them in the fire,” Ferguson said afterward. “We took our lumps with our schedule, and in December I was thinking, what have I done? We persevered in those early games and it’s nice to see the kids celebrating tonight.”
After a tough semifinal game with Greenbrier three days earlier, the Panthers were expecting another tough battle with Creekwood who was one of the preseason district favorites.
“I never doubted that we would pull through,” Ferguson remarked. “I told the kids to play with heart and I give all the credit to the guys.”
Braden Thornton scored the first two baskets of the contest as Portland led for most of the opening eight minutes. A Chase Runyon 3-pointer upped the difference to four, 13-9 with 2:03 left. The Redhawks tied the game with back-to-back buckets as the period ended.
The lead would switch hands in the second quarter with a Thornton old-fashioned 3-point play putting the Panthers on top 16-15. Two straight Creekwood buckets put the Redhawks back on top.
Will Hester tallied twice as the Purple was on top 20-19, but Carter Thomson dropped in consecutive baskets as Creekwood led 23-20 at the break.
Runyon opened the third quarter with an offensive put back and free throw and Thornton recorded a shot off the glass and a 25-23 Portland margin.
Creekwood regained the lead at 29-25 with six unanswered points. Thornton sank a charity toss before the Redhawks added to their lead with four points and a 33-26 advantage.
JoJo Lyles and Runyon each connected on a field goal as the quarter ended with the Panthers trailing 33-30.
Thornton drilled a 3-point bucket to tie the game as the final eight minutes opened but Grayson Walker answered for Creekwood with a long rang shot. Portland took the lead for good as Thornton made a free throw, Lyles tied the score on a jumper and Thornton bagged a bucket and Runyon closed out the 6-0 run with a single toss at the charity stripe and a 39-36 advantage.
Clint Morgan pulled the RedHawks to one, 39-38, but Portland closed out the game as Runyon made three free throws and Cody Carlson popped in one for the final margin of victory.
“These guys are doing some amazing things,” Ferguson explained. “The community showed up tonight. We appreciate their support.”
Thornton led the Panthers with 16 points and Runyon netted 13. Lyles, Hester, and Freddy Paxton each had four, and Carlson contributed three. Portland recorded 16 field goals and made 10 of 14 at the free throw stripe.
Thomson reached double figures for the Redhawks with ten. Creekwood connected on 18 field goals.
