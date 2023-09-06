Portland Cross Country teams fared well in last week’s Station Camp High School/Welch College MSCCA Mid-Week Meet held in Hendersonville. The boys came in fourth and the girls finished in sixth place.
The boys were paced by Caden Ausbrooks who came in ninth with a run of 18:39.45. William Romero Escalante finished 22nd after recording a time of 19:44.73. Hunter Hester was 23rd with a mark of 19:54.65.
Will Hester collected a 32nd place spot with a run of 20:14.12. Daniel Sloan came in 49th at 20:52.93, Wesley Grandmaison was 50th after recording a mark of 20:55.68. Angel Barrera came in 58th at 21:10.72.
Other finishers include Elijah Zimmerman (90th), Nick Suttle (94th), Ian Rippy (95th), Jose Cruz (103rd), Braden Shuck ( 116th), Walker Gibbs (124th), Skylar Zimmerman (133rd), Kamari Jackson (141st), Fletcher Water (144th), Marcus Hand (147th), Jack Cornett (155th), and Alex Hernandez Olarte (160th).
The girls got a 29th place finish from Camden Bean with a time of 26:28.46, Kathryn Mills was 48th with a run of 28:43.16, Maddie Thompson was 69th at 31:53.03. Claire Cole was 76th, Charissa Heard came in 79th, and Emerson Bean collected an 84th place finish.
