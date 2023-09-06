Portland Cross Country teams fared well in last week’s Station Camp High School/Welch College MSCCA Mid-Week Meet held in Hendersonville. The boys came in fourth and the girls finished in sixth place.

The boys were paced by Caden Ausbrooks who came in ninth with a run of 18:39.45. William Romero Escalante finished 22nd after recording a time of 19:44.73. Hunter Hester was 23rd with a mark of 19:54.65.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.