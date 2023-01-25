Both Portland East basketball teams were eliminated in the first round of the Sumner County AA tournament held last week. The girls fell to Knox Doss@Drakes Creek 32-6. Paisley Thompson, Maddie Combs, and Emily Hester provided the offense for the Panther girls with two points apiece.

“In our game against Knox Doss @ Drakes Creek, we were able to execute some things that we tried to throw in this week. The girls were able to learn and implement them in the game. I believe they left it all on the court.”

