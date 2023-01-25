Both Portland East basketball teams were eliminated in the first round of the Sumner County AA tournament held last week. The girls fell to Knox Doss@Drakes Creek 32-6. Paisley Thompson, Maddie Combs, and Emily Hester provided the offense for the Panther girls with two points apiece.
“In our game against Knox Doss @ Drakes Creek, we were able to execute some things that we tried to throw in this week. The girls were able to learn and implement them in the game. I believe they left it all on the court.”
Portland East trailed throughout the game in absorbing the loss. “Our record doesn’t show how hard these girls have worked all season to improve and get better,” Coach Lamar Totten pointed out. “I’m excited about the future for them. We are losing two eighth graders and we had 12 players that were first year players. They never lost their focus and kept spirits high throughout the season. I couldn’t be any prouder of the girls.”
Hester was picked to the all-county team while Combs earned a spot on the all- tournament squad.
The Portland East boys traveled to Hawkins in their opening round of the tournament and lost 55-33.
The Commandos jumped out to an 18-2 lead early in the contest, but Portland East came back to trim the deficit 11, 29-18 at halftime. Hawkins’ advantage remained at 11 at the end of three periods and the Purple could manage just six points in the fourth as the Commandos held on for the 22-point win.
“The slow art really hurt us in the game,” Coach Mike Hollingsworth said. “I thought we fought hard and really played as well as we could. We were short-handed and we were tired. But I thought we left it all on the court. We did what we could to stay in it most of the game. We were definitely outmatched.”
Trebor Brito reached double figures with 11 points while Myles Moore netted six and Timmy Spears, Xander Hall, and Weston Napier each tallied four. Matthew Morris had three and Preston Baker contributed one.
Fisher Berry was named to the All- County regular season team while Brito made the all -tournament squad.
