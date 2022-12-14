The Portland East boys split a pair of games recently with the win coming on the road against White House on Nov. 28.
The Panther boys slipped out of town with a 31-29 victory.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 6:32 pm
“This was our first win of the season,” Coach Mike Hollingsworth noted. “It was a tight game the whole way. White House led by five early in the game and it was a 3-point game at halftime. We couldn’t make shots.”
The Blue Devils led 10-8 at the break but the Purple tied the contest at 17-17 on a Timmy Spears 3-point shot in the third.
Portland East was able to take the lead in the fourth quarter as Trebor Brito and Preston Baker each netted four points. The Panthers took the lead with two minutes left on a Myles Moore putback. Both teams missed free throws down the stretch.
The Panthers led 31-29 with 2.5 seconds showing on the clock but missed the front end of a one-and-one. White House attempted a last-second shot, but the pass was knocked away to preserve Portland East’s victory.
“The game was exciting,” Hollingsworth remarked. “It was a big crowd there. I was glad for the boys to get that win even though we didn’t play very well, especially early. I hope this will help us moving forward in the second half of the season.”
Fisher Berry and Brito each scored seven while Moore had six and Baker finished with four. Spears had a 3-pointer, Weston Napier netted two, and Joshua Kent and Alexander Hall tallied one apiece.
Last Thursday, the Panthers traveled to Westmoreland and fell 42-33.
“We led early in the game and was looking good,” Hollingsworth commented about the effort. “In the second quarter, we only scored one point. Westmoreland led three to five points most of the second half. We just couldn’t hit our shots.”
Moore reached double figures with 11 while Brito tallied eight, and Spears had seven. Berry finished with four, and Hall contributed three.
The Portland East girls dropped their games to White House and Westmoreland last week.
“We played a good game against White House,” Coach Lamar Totten remarked. “The scoreboard doesn’t show how hard we played. We are a young team and starting to put it all together. We can see the things we practice on be applied in games.”
The Panther girls struggled offensively against Westmoreland in last Thursday’s match-up with their county rival.
“We lack a lot of experience as a young team,” Totten explained. “We prepared hard for this team from our first game against them. Westmoreland came out with a new game plan, and we just weren’t able to make the necessary adjustment in time. This group of girls works hard in games and in practice. The future is bright for them.”
