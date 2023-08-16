The Portland East Middle School Panthers fell to visiting White House 14-6 last Tuesday night. The two teams were scoreless after one quarter of action as Weston Napier stopped the Blue Devils’ first potential scoring drive with an interception.
The Blue Devils would later reach the endzone and led 6-0 at halftime and scored a third quarter touchdown for a 14-0 edge.
The Purple answered as Timmy Spears intercepted a pass that set up a Xander Hall 20-yard scoring run that left the hosts trailing 14-6.
“I’m really proud of the boys and we had an opportunity to win the game at the end and we fell short,” Coach Fred Combs explained. “I’m proud of how our guys fought tonight.”
Late in the contest, White House was trying to run out the clock and Portland East’s D J Goode caused a fumble and James Creekmore recovered with two minutes left. The Panthers couldn’t punch the football in the endzone as the clock expired.
Portland East finished with 124 yards of offense and had a 65-yard touchdown sprint by Lerenzen Fletcher called back on a penalty.
“That touchdown could have tied the game,” Combs pointed out. “We feel like we had so much momentum that we could have won the game in the fourth quarter.”
Portland West hit the road for their first game of the 2023 season and fell to Station camp 23-0. The Bison connected on two field goals and added a pair of touchdowns for the win. The Panthers were outgained 148-144 in total yardage.
Landen Taylor had 55 yards on six carries, Adan Velazquez added 38 markers on 16 attempts and Lane Greer accumulated 26 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.