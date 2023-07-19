PORNWS-07-19-23 PORTLAND EAST GIRLS

Portland East coach Lamar Totten suffered a tough season last year with a lot of young players. Now, those young players are seasoned veterans and Totten is hoping to capitulate that into a winning campaign this winter.

“We made good progress throughout the summer,” Totten recently said. “Our summer focused a lot on skill work versus playing time this year. We will still be a young team but will be experienced with so many returning players from last year’s team.”

