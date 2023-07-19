Portland East coach Lamar Totten suffered a tough season last year with a lot of young players. Now, those young players are seasoned veterans and Totten is hoping to capitulate that into a winning campaign this winter.
“We made good progress throughout the summer,” Totten recently said. “Our summer focused a lot on skill work versus playing time this year. We will still be a young team but will be experienced with so many returning players from last year’s team.”
Totten is looking at a man-to-man defense this winter after running a zone defense last year. Three players, along with newcomer Baylee Sharklett, are being counted on to make opposing offenses work harder during games during the year.
“Kendall Gregory, Ellieana Baird, and Arielle Lindsey look to be most aggressive on defense,” Totten noted. “Once we get Baylee to learn the defense, we should be solid on defense. The man-to-man should be our strength.”
On the offensive side, Madison Mayes and Paisley Thompson will share point guard duties.
“We should be able to get out and play fast,” Totten acknowledged. “We are trying to develop some midrange shooting from Baylee and she will be good in the post.”
Totten is excited about the upcoming season.
“Overall, I’m excited for these girls for the upcoming season,” Totten concluded.
