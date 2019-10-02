The Portland East football team put up a good fight but fell to host Rucker Stewart 26-0 last Tuesday evening. The Rams, who have yet to be scored on in seven games heading into last night's regular season finale, scored a touchdown in each quarter for the victory.
"We played hard tonight," coach Hunter Hicks said. "We had group tackling, caused four turnovers and kept them out of the endzone on two drives. The kids played well."
The Panthers reached the red zone three or four times but couldn't punch the football into the endzone.
"We moved the chains and had three firsat downs on our opening drive," Hicks pointed out. "The kids played well. It was team effort tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.