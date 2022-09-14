East football

Portland East’s Xander Hall gains yardage during his team’s 30-28 overtime win over Liberty Creek on Sept. 6.

 Amy Totten/

Portland Leader

The 2022 football season had been a rough one for coach Fred Combs and the Portland East Panthers until Sept. 6, when the Purple defeated visiting Liberty Creek 30-28 in overtime to pick up their first win of the campaign.

“We have been telling the kids that they were close to putting four quarters together and when they do, good things are going to happen,” Combs said. “I’m so proud of these 29 young men. They have never stopped working and are receptive to coaching. We have numerous players that are having to learn new positions on the fly due to injuries, and they are learning their assignments very quickly.”

