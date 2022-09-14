The 2022 football season had been a rough one for coach Fred Combs and the Portland East Panthers until Sept. 6, when the Purple defeated visiting Liberty Creek 30-28 in overtime to pick up their first win of the campaign.
“We have been telling the kids that they were close to putting four quarters together and when they do, good things are going to happen,” Combs said. “I’m so proud of these 29 young men. They have never stopped working and are receptive to coaching. We have numerous players that are having to learn new positions on the fly due to injuries, and they are learning their assignments very quickly.”
Xander Hall had 14 rushes for 168 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime. Caden Mayes had a pair of returns for 20 or plus yards and Rylee Rubio recorded an 80-yard kickoff romp.
“Caden and Kaleb Dutcher blocked very well for us on the perimeter and allowed Xander and Rylee to get some key first downs,” Combs said. “Weston Napier recovered and onside kick late in the game after Liberty Creek had tied the score at 22-all.”
Defensively, Dutcher reached double figures in tackles with 14 stops and two sacks and Jimmy Engelman had a pair of quarterback sacks. Jackson Lassiter finished with one and Trebor Brito and Connor Boston bottled up the Wolves’ inside run. Mayes had an interception to set up Portland East’s second six-pointer of the evening.
“It was a great team effort tonight with spectacular individual efforts,” Combs said.
Liberty Creek scored first on a six-play march that ended on a 15-yard scoring strike and a 6-0 lead.
Rubio took the ensuing kick and galloped 80 yards for the touchdown with Brito crashing in on the two-point conversion for an 8-6 advantage.
Portland East added two more touchdowns as Hall rambled 20 yards. Rubio added the two-point run and Hall got the call again and dashed in from 25 yards out.
The Panthers led 22-6 at halftime.
Liberty Creek evened the score in the second half to force overtime.
Portland East had the football first and tallied when Hall took a toss around the right side on a fourth and 14 and found the end zone. Brito took a direct snap from center on the conversion attempt and went in for a 30-22 edge.
Liberty Creek scored but was stopped short on the conversion try to preserve the victory for the Purple.
Portland East closes out the 2022 season on Tuesday, Sept. 27 against cross-town rival Portland West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.