Portland East girls’ basketball coach Sloane Gilliland’s definition of a “successful season” might be different than those of other coaches. Yes, she wants to win, but just as important to Gilliland is getting the players ready for high school.
“A successful season for us will be if we have growth between each game,” Gilliland said. “I want the girls to feel like they have learned something new and improved in their skills at the end of each week. If they feel prepared to try out for the high school team at the end of their time with me in middle school and are successful during the summer season with the high school team, then I call that a successful season.”
Gilliland does welcome back two players that saw a large amount of varsity time last season due to the Covid pandemic in Stori Russell and Riley Tate. Both players are eighth graders, while seventh grader Emily Hester did start one varsity contest last year.
That trio will be joined by two seventh graders in Maddie Combs and Maddie Thomerson. Combs and Thomerson saw action mainly on the junior varsity squad in 20-21.
Three newcomers to the team, eighth graders Maddie Wallace, Kelsie Wims, and Amira Peterson will be in the rotation for the Panther girls.
“Riley and Stori will be consistent starters who bring experience and leadership to the team,” Gilliland explained. “Maddie, Kelsie, and Amira will rotate on the court, especially in the first half of the season. They bring us high energy, attention to detail, and athleticism. Those three will rotate with the three seventh graders that are returning from last year. I’m hopeful that with their great attitudes, we can find a seamless rotation to allow them to use their strengths and improve for next year.”
Portland East will run plays on offense and defense that are similar to what Coach Scott Steinbrecher and the high school program runs.
“Our plans are always to prepare the girls for high school,” Gilliland remarked.
Gilliland has been pleased with what she has seen from this group in the preseason.
“This group is studious, prepared, and detail focused,” Gilliland pointed out. “I love their “GET BETTER” attitude and fearlessness in trying new things. They keep their heads up and are determined to be prepared for anything I throw at them.”
Gilliland looks for Westmoreland to be a competitor in the county AA division along with Knox Doss.
“I expect this team to fulfill our mission this year,” Gilliland said. “We ask the girls to live with integrity, compete with grit, serve each other, and be great examples to others in the community. I expect that this team will not disappoint in any of these areas. Their growth in skills and knowledge of the game will be an expected bonus as well.”
Hannah Robinson, Presleigh Newsome, and Paisley Thompson round out the roster.
