The Portland East basketball teams finished their Pre-Christmas schedule recently and are preparing for the county tournament in January.
The Panther girls lost to Liberty Creek 33-7.
“We executed well on offense and defense,” Coach Lamar Totten remarked. We got the shots we wanted they just didn’t fall in our favor. Liberty Creek proved to be the better team. Our team is starting to grow and put things together. I’m excited for January to watch them compete.”
Emily Hester had six points for the Purple while Arielle Lindsey netted one.
The Portland East boys lost their last three games before the break.
The Panthers fell to Liberty Creek 53-35.
“The Liberty Creek games we played pretty well,” Coach Mike Hollingsworth noted. “We were down just three to five points most of the first half. We let the game slip away in the third quarter. This team isn’t built for comebacks when we are down ten or more points. We just don’t have depth and running six or seven players in our rotation.”
Trebor Brito reached double figures with ten points while Fisher Berry netted nine, Myles Moore had eight, Bralyn Fitts tallied six and Xander Hall finished with two.
Portland East lost to Merrol Hyde 63-24.
“We were never in the game against Merrol Hyde,” Hollinsworth pointed out. “We don’t match up with them at any position. We didn’t play hard in this game and didn’t get back on defense and not getting anything going on offense. Merrol Hyde has come a long way from the past two years. We had beaten them four times in arow.”
Moore and Berry supplied the offense with six points apiece while Brito scored five, Timmy Spears tallied three, Hall recorded two, and Matthew Morris contributed two.
The Purple were defeated by Knox Doss 60-33.
“We had a good first half with Knox Doss,” Hollingsworth stated. “But our third quarter nemesis struck again as we just scored two points. Knox Doss is deep and have size and speed and we don’t match up with them anywhere, which is the case against several teams we play. We played very hard in the first quarter and that caused Coach Cothron to call a timeout. We had them frustrated.”
Moore led the team with eight points while Brito finished with seven, Spears and Weston Napier tallied five, apiece, Preston Baker and Berry each popped in four.
Portland East will return to action on January 9 with a home contest with Logan County, Ky. The county tournament will be held at Portland West on Jan. 14, 16 and 19.
“It’s been a struggle this season mainly due to the lack of a deep bench,” Hollingsworth summed up. We got guys playing full quarters and sometimes the whole game without a break. I would also say we are very young. Our rotation consists of two eighth graders, four seventh graders, and a sixth grader. We have kept our hears up and we keep getting out there and playing the best we can.”
