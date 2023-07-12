Portland East boys coach Mike Hollingsworth will send a mixture of youth and experience this winter after assessing his team this summer.
Hollingsworth returns three starters from last year’s squad but lost two that would have seen considerable action on the hardwood.
“We lost Myles Moore who transferred to Shafer and Xander Hall decided to concentrate on football,” Hollingsworth explained. “Trebor Brito was also valuable for us as an eighth grader.”
Hollingsworth will rely on three players that eighter started or saw plenty of time on the court during the 2022-23 campaign.
“Fisher Berry was our second leading scorer and one of our better 3-point shooters last year,” Hollingsworth said. “Fisher will be one of the top players in the division this year and has incredible ability to score from various ways.”
Timmy Spears and Weston Napier are both back this season and Hollingsworth is looking for the duo to make valuable contributions this season.
“Timmy was a consistent player as a 3-point threat and the ability to score inside,” Hollingsworth remarked. “Weston played valuable minutes for us as a point guard, 3-point shooter, and is one of the defenders coming back.”
A transfer from Portland West should also give Hollingsworth in DJ Goode.
“DJ is our post player he only played junior varsity last season,” Hollingsworth noted. “He’s over six-feet tall and will give us a valuable presence inside this season.”
Hollingsworth hopes some junior varsity players from last season will step up and provide depth this winter.
The Panther boys practiced a few weeks this summer before the dead period started and had a long scrimmage with Westmoreland. Hollingsworth was pleased with what he saw out of the Purple.
“We played surprisingly better than what I thought we would”, Hollingsworth pointed out. “This season, we will be a split team with three returners and have soke new faces that will hopefully give us positive minutes. We will be inexperienced as far as depth, Bu I look for us to top our performances from last season.”
