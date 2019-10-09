When Portland East and Portland West meet on the football field, there will always be a lot of emotion and hard hitting. And that was the case last week as Portland East posted a 12-0 win over its city rivals in their annual showdown at Memorial Field/Edgar Johnson Stadium.
Physicality was what both coaches talked about after the contest.
"We knew it would be physical," Portland West coach Kyle Lane remarked. "Both defenses played well. I have been telling people all week that I thought that Portland Easts' defense was their strength and our offense was Portland West strength. Tonight, the Portland East defense was better."
Portland West finished with 129 total yards and had five of their eight possessions end on failed fourth down conversions.
The Portland East Panthers accumulated 153 yards of offense and scored on their first possession and the next to last drive of the evening.
"It's awesome that two middle schools would play with that much physicality," Portland East Coach Hunter Hicks pointed out. "We worked on defense a lot last week. After we got the lead, we couldn't hold on to the football and we had to play defense."
Portland East committed three fumbles, but Portland West couldn't take advantage and that was a key in the game according to Lane.
"Portland East made some mistakes and we made some mistakes, but we couldn't capitalize, and Portland East did," Lane said. "Our hats are off to them. Both teams played hard."
"Our first touchdown was big for us," Hicks noted. "Johnathan Jones had been out since the first game and he came back tonight. I don't think Portland West was ready for Jones."
Jones, an eighth grader capped off Portland East opening drive by catching a 13-yard pass from quarterback Andrew Polston on the fifth play of the series. The two-point conversion try was successful as Portland East led 6-0.
Portland West past the midfield stripe five times in the contest with their deepest penetration at the Portland East 20.
Portland East had a punt return for a touchdown by Vega called back on a penalty but didn't threaten to score on three possessions.
The score would remain until late in the contest when Portland East would reach the endzone on a Polston nine-yard keeper with 1:28 left to play.
In between the two scores, both teams' defenses would give up yardage, but didn't yield.
For Portland West, Tony Hall rushed for 48 yards on 12 carries with Quarterback Braden Thornton finishing with 32 yards on the ground and five of 16 through the air for 49 yards.
Issac Vega paced Portland East with 59 yards on eight attempts while Hunter Mayes finished with 32 yards.
