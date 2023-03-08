The Portland boys basketball team saw their season come to an end with a 54-38 loss to Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School last Tuesday evening.
The action came in the semifinals of the Region 5 tournament held at Liberty Creek.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Portland boys basketball team saw their season come to an end with a 54-38 loss to Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School last Tuesday evening.
The action came in the semifinals of the Region 5 tournament held at Liberty Creek.
Portland fell behind early and made some runs at the Royals but couldn’t complete the comeback.
“Every time we made a run, they would hit a shot or two,” Portland coach John Ferguson remarked after the tough loss. “We knew they were a good, but streaky shooting team.”
The Royals made 19 field goals including seven from the 3-point stripe while the Purple connected on 13 but recorded just one basket from long range.
“We had trouble scoring tonight,” Ferguson acknowledged. “Their quickness knocked us out of sync. We had the same problem when we played them last year in the region finals.”
MLK got out to a quick 9-2 lead and extended that to 16-8 as the quarter concluded. Chase Runyon and Braden Thornton each tallied four points for the panthers.
After a pair of JoJo Lyles free throws opened the second period, the Royals went up by 11, 21-10 at the 6:43 mark.
Portland answered as Lyles canned a 3-point bucket, Will Hester fired in a jumper and Cody Carlson tallied to close the gap by four, 21-17. Azariah Anderson broke the streak with a shot from the 3-point stripe before Runyon dropped in two free throws for a five-point difference 24-19.
MLK added a late basket to take a 26-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Purple fell behind by ten, 31-21 midway through the third quarter, but rallied as Runyon scored four points, Lyles connected on a shot, and Runyon’s basket at the top of the key trimmed the deficit by three, 31-28.
The Royals tallied late and led 33-28 with eight minutes remaining.
Hester’s lay-up pulled the Panthers to three, 33-30 in the early minutes of the fourth period.
A 5-0 Royals run upped the spread to eight, 38-30 with 4:49 to go. Runyon scored again but seven unanswered points by the Royals stretched the margin 13, 45-32.
Hester made consecutive baskets and Thornton swished two attempts at the charity stripe for a seven-point difference 45-38 at the 1:33 mark.
MLK closed the deal by going seven of ten at the foul line and adding a bucket late to create the final margin of victory.
“It’s tough,” Ferguson said after the contest. “We battled tonight. MLK is so athletic and quick.”
Portland loses Carlson, Will Napier, and Freddy Paxton along with Cooper Meadows and Michael Carter to graduation in the spring.
The group contributed to back-to-back district titles, a sectional berth, and two region tournament appearances.
“I told the seniors I loved them,” Ferguson stated. “I’ve been with them for three years and they come to practice with a good attitude. The community comes out to support all these guys because they work hard and give everything they have. They represent our school and community well.”
Runyon finished with a game-high 13 points with Thornton and Hester each adding eight. Lyles chipped in with seven, and Carlson rounded out the scoring with two points.
Simeon Williams topped all scorers with 22.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.