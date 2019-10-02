In a clash of two high-powered offenses, the White House Heritage Patriots scored a late touchdown and held off a Portland rally to post a 35-31 victory last Friday night in front of a packed stadium.
The Purple had led 31-21 with six minutes left to play, but the Patriots cut the margin to three, 31-28 just two minutes later and took advantage of a Portland fumble to score the winning touchdown with 53 seconds remaining.
"We thought we had control of the game with 10 minutes left, then we fumbled and that changed the whole momentum of the game," coach Greg Cavanah said. "We couldn't get that momentum back. We gave them a short field with a silly penalty. We got the ball back (after their go-ahead touchdown) but ran out of time and downs."
Portland fell behind after the Patriots took the second half kickoff and scored to go up 21-14. The Panthers would score on their next three possessions to lead 31-21 with 6:21 left.
The Patriots took control of the contest with back-to-back touchdowns and held on for the win.
"Turnovers will kill you this late in the season," Cavanah pointed out. "We gave up points on turnovers last week and gave up points on turnovers this week".
The two teams combined for 855 total yards including kickoff returns. Portland averaged nearly seven yards per play in the second half.
"Our offensive line felt that they were wearing the defense down," Cavanah said. "White House Heritage played hard and coached hard to the end. I thought we had a good scheme and so did White House Heritage."
Portland took the opening kickoff and drove 43 yards in six plays as Dylan Gulley crossed the double stripes on a seven-yard sprint.
Jovie Lugo 's kick conversion gave the Purple a 7-0 lead.
The Patriots came back to tie the game as Wilson completed a pair of passes to Tuttle including a 19-yard strike at the 8:23 mark.
Hunter Ward's PAT created the 7-7 deadlock.
Portland would regain the lead with a 13-play march that was highlighted by runs from Mandrell, Fuqua, Cade Box and a trio of passes totaling 50 yards. Charles Mitchell and Cade Box each recorded a reception and Mandrell connected with Dairius Bell on a 22-yard touchdown toss. Lugo's kick pushed the Purple on top 14-7 with 7:43 left before halftime.
White House Heritage used a 46-yard pass play from Wilson to Timothy Freel and Wilson found Freel again on an 18-yard scoring strike with Ward tying the game at 14-14 before halftime.
The Patriots took the lead on their opening possession after intermission as Wilson hit Trenton Tuttle for a 20-yard pass play to the 33. Wilson called his own number on the next play and went up the middle for the score. Wards' PAT put the hosts on top 21-14.
see rally/page a7
rally
from page a5
The Panthers came back. Mandrell completed passes to Lugo covering 10 yards and found Kaleb Allen on a 15-yard completion to the 24. Gulley found an opening for 12 yards and Fuqua finished off the drive on a 12-yard run with Lugo automatic on the PAT to tie the game at 21-21 with 15 seconds left in the third.
Portland cashed in on a Patriot fumble to score the go-ahead touchdown.
Fuqua, Mandrell, and Gulley all carried the football on the drive and Mandrell completed a 16-yard pass to Box. Mandrell capped off the scoring opportunity on a one-yard sneak. Lugo put the Panthers on top 28-21. Portland's defense forced a three and out and the Purple moved the football downfield behind the running of Fuqua, Box, and Mandrell. The Panthers had to settle for a 24-yard field by Lugo and a 31-21 lead with 6:21 left to play.
White House Heritage would score on a 24-yard strike from Wilson to Freels and Jackson Mapes would wrap up the evening with the game winning four-yard run.
Wilson would finish with 202 yards through the air with Tuttle and Freel combining for 12 catches and 196 yards. The Patriots accumulated 295 yards for the evening.
Portland rolled up 368 yards of offense with Mandrell gaining 97 on the ground and Fuqua adding 93. The senior signal caller complete seven of 20 passes for 110 with Bell and Lugo making a pair of receptions apiece for 35 and 32 yards.
The Panthers are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in region play heading into a big homecoming battle with White House this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.