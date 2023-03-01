The Portland girls saw their season come to an end last Friday to Maplewood 46-32 in first-round action of the regional tournament.
The Lady Panthers fell behind by 17 at halftime and never recovered from their slow start.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 11:20 am
“We felt overwhelmed, and we didn’t need to feel that way early on,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher acknowledged. “You can’t win a game in the first quarter, but you can lose one. Getting down early hurt, but once we settled down, we were neck and neck with them and were just as good.
Portland did outscored Maplewood 24-21 in the second half.
“We thought the game would be fast and we settled on shots instead of getting in position,” Steinbrecher explained. “We couldn’t rebound or finish possessions. Our offense affected our defense.”
The Lady Panthers recorded four field goals in the opening 16 minutes of play. Cheyenne Gregory, who led all scorers with 16, fired in a jumper in the first quarter and Katie McCloud, Aleena Waggoner, and Taya Totten each netted a field goal in the second.
Maplewood led 25-8 at the break.
The Lady Panthers never got any closer than 12 in the second despite outscoring their opponent by three points 24-21.
Waggoner’s 3-pointer late in the third left Portland behind 33-21.
Jordyn Brown answered with a basket from the 3-point stripe and Maplewood was on top 36-21 going into the fourth.
Gregory poured in eight points over the final eight minutes of play and McCloud busted a 3-pointer late, but Tkiah Carter’s two free throws created the final margin of victory for the host team.
The loss ended the careers of McCloud, Waggoner, and Jenna Towles.
“These are three amazing seniors,” Steinbrecher remarked. “Katie and Aleena have been around for nine or ten years. All three girls are like family and we will miss them.”
Gregory’s 16 points were followed by Waggoner with nine, McCloud had five, and Totten contributed two. The Purple made 15 field goals.
