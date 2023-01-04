The Portland girls lost all three games at last week’s Watertown Aflac Christmas Tournament to even their record at 8-8.
Though disappointed with the losses, Portland Coach Scott Steinbrecher knows the experience of playing different styles of teams will help down the stretch as district play opens this week.
“We talked about getting back on the same page,” Steinbrecher said after the last game of the tournament Friday night. “We want to get back on the bus and get it rolling again and that’s what we will take away from this tournament. I thought we did that tonight. We didn’t win but that’s okay. The experience of three games in three days will help us down the road. I told the girls to keep their chins up and feel good about what we accomplished this week.”
Portland faced off against Clay County in their final game Friday night and lost 46-32. The Lady Bulldogs came into the contest with an 11-3 and a strong inside game.
The Lady Bulldogs scored thirty-four of Clay County’s 46 points inside the paint.
“We knew they would pound the basketball inside,” Steinbrecher remarked. “Our post players are pretty thin and not a lot of muscle. We battled and tried. We have to get back to the drawing board and help get our post players to do better.”
Portland fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter but responded with a 16-4 run that extended into the second and the Purple led 16-14 on an Aleena Waggoner bucket. Clay County came back on a 9-1 spree that produced a 23-17 halftime margin.
Katie McCloud had seven points in the opening 16 minutes including a pair of 3-pointers.
Portland cut the lead by two, 25-23 as Taya Totten converted a steak into a 3-point basket and Cheyenne Gregory added a free throw.
The Lady Bulldogs finished up the third period on a 9-4 run and a 34-27 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Waggoner’s 3-point bucket left Portland trailing 34-30 early in the fourth, but the Lady Panthers would get no closer and wrapped up the win on a 12-2 offensive streak.
“I thought this was one of our better-executed games,” Steinbrecher admitted. “We missed a couple of buckets in the fourth and a four-point deficit went to eight with four minutes to play. Hats off to our girls, we battled tonight.”
McCloud led the way for Portland with nine points while Waggoner and Totten each added seven. Gregory had three and Jenna Towles, Kira Smallwood, and Makayla Bryant contributed two points apiece.
The Lady Panthers fell to Watertown 30-29 last Thursday.
“We struggled to score,” Steinbrecher noted. “We got looks we wanted. We did all we could do to win, they just made one more play than we did.”
The Lady Tigers scored with four seconds left for the win.
Waggoner reached double figures for the Purple with 11 with Totten and McCloud each scoring six, Towles had four, and Smallwood finished with two.
The action started last Wednesday with a 57-40 loss to Columbia Academy.
“Columbia Academy is pretty good,” Steinbrecher admitted. “We came out and let them run against us. We had too many turnovers. I don’t like making excuses, but we didn’t get in the gym Monday because of the snow, and it looked like we hadn’t touched a basketball in 50 days.
McCloud reached double figures in the game with 15 including four, 3-point buckets while Totten and Waggoner each tallied eight. Gregory netted four, Ke’miah Kelsey had three, and Bryant contributed two.
Portland made 15 field goals with seven coming from the 3-point stripe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.