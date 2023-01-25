A fast start by the Portland girls enabled the Purple to post a huge 49-35 win over visiting Greenbrier last Friday evening in district action.

The Lady Bobcats never recovered from their slow start as Portland had a nine-point lead at halftime and extended that to 12 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.