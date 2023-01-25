A fast start by the Portland girls enabled the Purple to post a huge 49-35 win over visiting Greenbrier last Friday evening in district action.
The Lady Bobcats never recovered from their slow start as Portland had a nine-point lead at halftime and extended that to 12 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
“We came out of the gate and executed tonight,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher commented. “We did nothing fancy. We found success early, built on that, and played confident and relaxed. We had some good talks this week and the girls needed more positivity. I think it relaxed everyone and this was the best we have played against a quality opponent all season.”
The Lady Panthers led 10-0 as Cheyenne Gregory fired in a jumper, TayaTotten popped in a 3-pointer and a field goal, and Katie McCloud buried another shot from long range. Greenbrier nailed a free throw to close out the scoring that left the visitors trailing 10-1.
The Lady Panthers remained in the lead in the second period as a Gregory 3-point bucket created a 15-4 spread. Portland’s Aleena Waggoner busted another shot from the 3-point stripe that increased the margin to 14, 22-8 with three minutes left in the half.
A 5-0 run by the Lady Bobcats cut the Portland deficit to nine, 22-13 at the break.
The lady Panthers went up by 16, 31-15 on a McCloud 3-point basket in the third, but Greenbrier made a pair of 3-pointers as part of an 8-4 surge and trailed 35-23 with eight minutes left to go.
Totten had 11 points in the third for the Purple.
Greenbrier chipped away at the Lady Panther lead and trailed by eight, 38-30 with 4:05 remaining. But Totten sank a pair of jumpers in the lane and added four foul shots, Makayla Bryant nailed two charity tosses and Jenna Towles made one of two over the final four minutes to preserve the win.
“Hats off to the girls in the fourth quarter,” Steinbrecher remarked. “We kept our composure. We hit the boards tonight which gave us extra possessions and limited Greenbrier’s possessions. The girls just played tonight.”
Totten led the charge with 20 points while Gregory had 11 and McCloud netted six. Bryant scored four, Towles and Waggoner each tallied three, and Kira Smallwood rounded out the offense with two points.
Portland travels to White House this Friday for another district clash and makes a trip to Liberty Creek next Tuesday.
