The Portland girls improved to 5-2 on the season by winning two of three games last week. On Dec. 5, the Lady Panthers lost to Station Camp 52-39.
The Lady Bison jumped out to a 17-12 first quarter advantage and extended that to nine, 26-17 at halftime. Station Camp extended that margin to 14 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
“You always hope you grow a lot after a loss and I think we did when we lost to Station Camp in November,” PHS coach Scott Steinbrecher remarked. In our first meeting, they ran us out of the gym. We were down by 30 in that game. Tonight, we were down by 10 with four minutes left to play. We were very competitive tonight.”
Station Camp connected on 27 field goals while the Purple had 14.
Taya Totten reached double figures for the Lady Panthers with 13 while Katie McCloud had nine and Cheyenne Gregory contributed eight. Kira Smallwood and Jenna Towles netted three apiece, Makayla Bryant scored two, and Stori Russell rounded out the scoring with one.
Anu Richards topped all scorers with 17.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers slipped past visiting Springfield 36-33.
“You like to play different styles and Springfield is unique,” Steinbrecher said. “They are long and athletic and guards you 94 feet. They are aggressive.”
Portland had to comeback in the contest after falling behind 20-10 at halftime. The Lady Jackets had six-point efforts from Micayla Harrison and Kielee Bradley in the second quarter as the visitors led by 10 at the break.
The Lady Panthers got six points from Totten in the first half.
McCloud fueled a 10-5 run in the third period as the Purple cut the Jacket advantage in half.
In the fourth, Totten and Gregory combined for 14 of Portland’s 16 points as the Purple went ahead and held on for the win.
Totten had 16 points to top all scorers in the game with Gregory tallying 10 and Aleena Waggoner and McCloud each collected five points. Bradley scored all nine points from the 3-point stripe for Springfield.
Eleven different players scored for Portland in last Friday night’s 69-28 win over visiting Clarksville Northeast.
The game was never in doubt as the Lady Panthers raced out to a 25-8 first period margin and held the Lady Eagles scoreless in the following eight minutes to build a 47-8 halftime edge.
“You learn from a game like this to play to your standards,” Steinbrecher explained. “You don’t want to play to their level. I thought we handled that well tonight. I was proud of the way we play tonight.”
Portland fired in 28 field goals including four, 3-point shots and were seven of 15 at the charity stripe.
Totten led the scoring with 19 points while Gregory netted 10. Waggoner, Bryant, and Nyaluok Pal each scored six. McCloud finished with five, and Smallwood, Russell, Ke’Ava Bradley, and Keymiyah Kelsey tallied four points apiece, and Towles collected one.
The Lady Panthers will host East Robertson on Friday night and play in the Portland Christmas Tournament Dec. 19-21.
