The Portland girls improved to 5-2 on the season by winning two of three games last week. On Dec. 5, the Lady Panthers lost to Station Camp 52-39.

The Lady Bison jumped out to a 17-12 first quarter advantage and extended that to nine, 26-17 at halftime. Station Camp extended that margin to 14 heading into the final eight minutes of action.

