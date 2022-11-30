The Portland girls lost their first game of the 2022-23 season as visiting Station Camp jumped out to an early lead and won 53-25 last Tuesday.
Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher remarked that the contest came down to making shots.
“Station Camp hit their shots and we didn’t,” Steinbrecher commented after the game. “We were like 11 of 55 from the field. I thought we played well in the first half. In fact, I told the girls that was the best half of basketball we had played so this all season. We handled their press and got good shot selection. We let the game get away from us in the second quarter.”
The Lady Panthers made 11 field goals while Station Camp doubled that effort with 22 including five, 3-pointers.
The Panthers trailed 13-5 after the first eight minutes of action but were outscored 18-9 in the second period and trailed 31-14 at halftime.
Portland managed just five points in the third and faced a 20-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
“We tried to press in the middle of the game and we battled in the third quarter,”Steinbrecher pointed out.
“We got to the fourth quarter, and we were down by 20. We just couldn’t shoot ourselves back in the game.”
Taya Totten topped the Purple in scoring with seven points with Aleena Waggoner and Ashlee Vanatta each contributing five. Cheyenne Gregory, Katie McCloud, Makayla Bryant, and Ke’Ava Bradley rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
The Lady Bison had ten players to reach the scoring column as Anu Richards led with 20 points.
“I’ve been happy with the girls in the first two games,” Steinbrecher noted.
“We have been competing. Tonight, we didn’t put ourselves in a position to compete.”
Portland will travel to Station Camp on Dec 5 and host Springfield the following night.
