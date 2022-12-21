The Portland girls survived a third-quarter scare from visiting East Robertson to win 44-36 last Friday night.
The Lady Panthers led 17-11 at halftime but were outscored 15-7 in the third period and trailed 26-24.
Taya Totten led the fourth-quarter comeback for the Purple with nine points including five free throws in the final 1:32 of the contest.
“I wanted my girls to take the basketball to the basket and get momentum,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “But East Robertson came out in the third and did what I wanted my girls to do. They got momentum and got into a rhythm. We didn’t play any defense in the third quarter.”
The Lady Panthers had played the night before at Fairview and fatigue also hampered their effort.
“I was highly concerned about playing back-to-back nights,” Steinbrecher remarked.
“I had three girls that played 32 minutes in both games. When your legs are tired, shots are harder to make. But we gutted out the win tonight.”
Both teams made 16 field goals, but the difference came at the foul line as Portland connected on 11 attempts while the Lady Indians made three.
Portland was in charge in the first half with leads of 7-4 after eight minutes and an eight-point margin at the break.
Katie McCloud had five points at halftime including a 3-point bucket and Totten and Cheyenne Gregory each had four.
In the third period, the Lady Indians got hot and scored 15 points that came from five different players as the visitors led 26-24 heading into the final quarter.
Portland regained the lead for good with nine straight points to open the final eight minutes of play and a 33-26 edge. Totten and Aleena Waggoner each tallied four points and Jenna Towles swished a free throw in the scoring streak.
After an East Robertson basket, Kemiyah Kelsey and Gregory contributed two points each as Portland went up by nine with under two minutes left to play.
Totten finished off the contest with five charity tosses and Towles added a single field goal to create the final margin of victory.
Totten had a game-high 17 points for the Lady Panthers while Gregory had seven and Waggoner netted six.
McCloud and Towles each tallied five and Kelsey rounded out the scoring with four.
Katie Pennington led East Robertson with 15.
Portland traveled to Fairview on December 15 and came home a 55-46 winner.
All six Portland players that saw action in the hardwood reached the scoring column with four finishing with double figures.
“We played well offensively for four quarters,” Steinbrecher said about the effort. “I was proud of the girls. Fairview has a good team despite their record. They are well-coached and have played a very tough schedule.”
The Lady Panthers took a 16-9 first-quarter advantage but were outscored 18-9 in the second as the game was knotted up at 27-27 at the break.
Totten had eight at the break and McCloud followed with seven.
Portland went ahead 39-32 in the third stanza led by Totten’s seven points, a McCloud 3-point basket, and a jumper by Gregory.
Waggoner poured in nine points over the final eight minutes of action as the Lady Panthers maintained their advantage and posted the big road victory.
Totten topped the Purple with 17 points, Waggoner had 14, and Gregory and McCloud each recorded ten. Towles scored three and Kira Smallwood rounded out the offense with one.
Portland opened up the week by dropping a 43-41 decision to visiting Logan County last Monday.
“We were down 15-4 early and most teams would have packed it in,” Steinbrecher commented. “They hit us in the mouth early. But we fought and scratched. If we had ever taken the lead, I think we would’ve been okay. I’m super proud of the girls tonight.”
The Lady Cougars led 17-10 after eight minutes of action and took a 23-19 advantage at halftime.
Portland faced a seven deficit after three periods of play but did cut the Cougar lead to by two, 41-39 with under a minute remaining.
The Lady Panthers missed a couple of shots in the final seconds but came up short.
Logan County made 16 field goals and connected on eight of 14 foul shots. The Lady Panthers recorded 15 shots from the field and netted seven charity tosses.
McCloud topped Portland in scoring with 14 including a trio of 3-point buckets while Gregory had 12 and Totten contributed ten. Waggoner scored three and Kira Smallwood finished with two.
Logan County’s Gracie Borders led all scorers with 17.
Portland, now 7-3, will play in the Watertown tournament December 28th-30th.
