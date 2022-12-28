The Lady Panthers won one of three games at the Portland Christmas Tournament held last week.
The tournament was sponsored by the high school’s Dare Program.
The Purple finished up the tourney with a 42-19 win over Hillwood last Wednesday morning.
“It was nice to get out of our funk,” PHS coach Scott Steinbrecher commented afterwards. “It’s been a long two days with two tough losses. I thought we played in the second and third quarters this morning.”
The two teams struggled to a 7-7 deadlock at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Panthers took control of the contest with an 18-2 scoring streak in the following period and a 25-9 advantage at halftime.
Waggoner sparked the outburst with ten points while Totten drilled a 3-point shot, McCloud hit a short jumper, and Cheyenne Gregory dropped in two free throws.
Waggoner had 15 points at the break.
“When Aleena is in double figures, we usually win,” Steinbrecher said about his senior. “We need a third and fourth scorer. We can’t always count on Taya (Totten) or Cheyenne (Gregory) to score 50 points every night.”
Portland continued to dominate in the second half in extending their margin to 30, 41-11 in the third.
Gregory busted a pair of 3-point buckets, Waggoner contributed three points, and Totten sank two foul shots in the eight-minute frame for an insurmountable lead.
Backing Waggoner’s 15 points was Totten with ten, Gregory had eight, Katie McCloud finished with four, Ke’miyah Kelsey netted three, and Nyaluak Pale contributed two.
Portland made ten field goals including six, 3-point shots and were eight of ten at the charity stripe.
Ki’yah Storks led Hillwood with ten. The Lady Hilltoppers made seven field goals and netted a pair of foul shots.
Portland and Mt. Juliet met in the second round of the tournament last Tuesday with the Golden Bears pulling out a 23-21 win.
“We played a lot of freshmen tonight,” Steinbrecher remarked. “We are asking our kids to do a lot and they are doing a phenomenal job. We need multiple players to make shots for us and not rely on Taya or Cheyenne every night. We wanted to run our offense through Taya and Cheyenne and slow the game down. I thought the younger girls played well.”
The game was tied at 4-4 with both teams struggling offensively. Mt Juliet went up by three at the end of the first half and led 17-15 with eight minutes left to play.
The Golden Bears opened a 23-15 advantage with two minutes left to go. McCloud made a foul shot and swished a 3-point bucket and Gregory pushed in a jumper to pull the Purple to within a basket, 23-21 with 45 seconds showing on the clock.
Portland missed shots on consecutive trips downcourt as Mt. Juliet held on for the win.
Gregory had ten points for the Lady Panthers while McCloud netted nine and Totten rounded out the scoring with two.
Portland made eight field goals and the Golden Bears recorded ten.
The Lady Panthers opened tournament play last Monday by dropping a 42-28 decision to Pope John Paul.
Portland held a 11-10 first quarter lead but trailed 19-17 at the break. The Lady Knights outscored the Purple 14-3 in the third to build a double-digit lead and post the victory.
“We let our defense be affected by our offense,” Steinbrecher explained. “We got in a rut, and they sped up the game and we found ourselves in a hole we shouldn’t have been in.”
Gregory’s 12 points topped Portland in scoring while McCloud notched five points and Totten and Jenna Towles each tallied four. Kelsey finished up the scoring with three.
Portland made 11 shots from the field and four of six at the charity stripe. Brook Dyer led the Knights with 12.
After this week’s Watertown Tournament, the Panthers will travel to Westmoreland on Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.