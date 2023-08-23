The Portland golf team was undefeated as of Aug. 15 as the season is well underway. Their first match was against Green Hill and White House. The Panthers fired in a score of 343 that was 22 strokes better than the Hawks and 50 strokes ahead of the Blue Devils.

Ben Triplet led the Purple by firing in a 78 while Camren Yant shot an 82, Colin Dowsett carded an 85, Caleb Mathias was fourth at 98 and Julio Barrientos fired in a 119.

