The Portland golf team was undefeated as of Aug. 15 as the season is well underway. Their first match was against Green Hill and White House. The Panthers fired in a score of 343 that was 22 strokes better than the Hawks and 50 strokes ahead of the Blue Devils.
Ben Triplet led the Purple by firing in a 78 while Camren Yant shot an 82, Colin Dowsett carded an 85, Caleb Mathias was fourth at 98 and Julio Barrientos fired in a 119.
Portland’s second match was with Gallatin and Mt. Juliet and the Panthers edged the second place Green Wave 332 to 357. The Bears finished at 393.
Triplet brought in a 74 with Dowsett coming in with a score of 80. Cayson Thompson was third with a score of 88, Ausbrooks had a score of 90, and Yant was one stroke behind at 91.
On Aug. 15, the Panthers defeated Station Camp and White House. The Purple fired in a 353, the Bison had a 369, and the Blue Devils shot a 404.
“My bottom guys will probably rotate until I figure out who is going to be playing consistently,” Coach Thomas Woodward explained. “I have a lot of kids who were close in scores from the summer, so I’m trying to give them all a chance to see how they do.”
Members of the 2023 PHS golf team are Ben Triplet, Caleb Mathias, Camren Yant, Colin Dowsett, Julio Barrientos, Caden Ausbrooks, Cayson Thompson, Wyatt Funk, Tanesha Jackson, Marc Luangnikone, Austin Berlin, Emmalynn Coman, and Mallory Monday,
