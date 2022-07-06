Former Portland High School standout Scottie Cline reached a milestone last week few have achieved. Cline, a 1988 PHS graduate, umpired in his third College World Series last month after stints in 2016 and 2019.
Cline joins an elite club in umpiring in his third College World Series.
“It’s rare to go three times in a career,” Cline said. “It used to be someone could only go every three years, but the NCAA lifted that restriction and will allow more opportunities for someone to go more than twice.”
The process for getting selected to the event in Omaha is a rigorous one, according to Cline.
“The NCAA evaluator came and watched me umpire six to eight times, including my first of the season between Oklahoma and Vanderbilt,” Cline said. “They want to be sure you are enforcing everything, how you handle a game and your judgment. They check all the boxes.”
There are 14 baseball weekends in college baseball starting in February, and Cline worked in each one.
Cline umpired his ninth SEC baseball tournament and did seven of the games in Hoover, Ala.
Ironically, Cline got the call that he was one of eight chosen to go to Omaha on his way to Hoover.
“There are 96 guys that work the regionals, and the eight guys that are chosen to go to Omaha get a personal phone call,” Cline stated. “It was pretty exciting.”
Cline was one of two crew chiefs among the eight umpires chosen to umpire the College World Series.
“We had little or no training on that,” Cline said. “We were going on the fly. It took more concentration for that than anything. You are announcing a replay review in from of 25,000 people at the stadium and millions more watching on television.”
Next spring, the SEC will begin the process of announcing any review play decision.
Cline worked games at the College World Series involving Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas and Ole Miss.
Cline worked the plate twice in the College World Series and was at third base in the first of the best two of three championship series between Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
Ole Miss swept the Sooners in two games and Cline would have worked the third game if the series had gone to three.
He has been umpiring for more than 20 years and hopes to go a few more years before retiring.
Cline was a three-sport athlete at Portland and played baseball at Maryville College, where he was inducted in the school’s Wall of Fame in 2015. Cline was selected to Portland’s Hall of Fame in 2017.
