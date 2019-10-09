Portland High homecoming royalty

PHS Homecoming Queen Emma Gregory and Homecoming King Connor Simmons were crowned Friday night during the White House football game by Darius Bell and Ramund Betancur. Anna Claire Johnson presented the queen's crown while Emily Helm presented the king's crown. Denym Holman presented the flowers.
Angie Flatt • Portland Leader
