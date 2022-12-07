By Curtis Marlin
The future of Portland football looks bright as the junior varsity squad, made up of freshmen and sophomores, finished the 2022 season with a 7-0 record.
The offense scored 20 more points in each of their seven contests while the defense posted two shutouts and allowed just one touchdown in three other games. Springfield was the only team to reach double figures in scoring with 14 points.
“The 2022 JV team was an exciting bunch to coach,” Portland coach Wes Inman remarked. “Unlike most JV football teams, our team was made up entirely of freshmen and sophomores.”
Quarterback Cayden Lane spearheaded the high-scoring unit with running backs Keilen Dalton, Seth Hackney, Shawn Sebring, Landen Gregory, and Isaac Hoke leading the ground attack.
Other contributors on the offensive side of the football included Skyler Hicks, Xander Sayar, Alex Swift, Christian Barrientos, Mason Briggs, Emiliano Duke, and Colin Dowsett.
The offensive line consisted of tackles Skyler Key and Kori Fitts, center Tuff Meadors, and guards Jordan Estes, and Jake Head.
Inman was just as happy with the way the defense performed this past season.
“Defensively, this unit was a sound as we’ve seen at this level,” Inman acknowledged. “The defense swarmed to the football all season.”
The front line was comprised of Devon Turner, Isaiah Wix, Avery Hughes, Estes, Torian Jackson, and Jesiah Scharklet.
Sebring, Hicks, Dowsett, Briggs, and Hackney headed up the linebacker corps.
The secondary received contributions from Ben Bradley, Jay Burnley, Ryan “Bobby” McGee, Swift, Wyatt Napier, Gregory, and Dalton.
“Overall, it is exciting to see what the future holds for these young men,” Inman concluded.
Remaining members of the team include Isaiah Patton, Brody Crawford, Zach Wilber, Scotty Jones, Lucas Toney, Aiden Bell, Chance Spears, Jintre House, Lane Briggs, Duke Dillard, Matthew Brown, Tony Hand, Jason Cruz, Caleb Bates, Noah Long, Nick Huicochea, Caleb Mullican, James Lamb, La’Zavien Fitts, Isiah Flores, Richie Whittemore, Bronson Hunt, Zane Williams, Peyton Bell, Eric Wilson, Gavin Warden, Austin Bray, Nick Bell, and Caleb Jackson.
JV Football ResultsPortland 30 Westmoreland 0
Portland 20 Greenwood 2
Portland 26 White House 8
Portland 52 Greenbrier 0
Portland 28 Macon County 6
Portland 20 Station Camp 6
Portland 20 Springfield 14
