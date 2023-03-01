The Portland girls clinched third place in the district 9-AAA tournament last Monday evening by defeating Liberty Creek 43-40. The win put the Lady Panthers on the road last Saturday at Maplewood in the opening round of the regional tournament.

Cheyenne Gregory made three of four foul shots in the final 12 seconds of the game to provide the winning margin of victory for the Purple.

