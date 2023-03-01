The Portland girls clinched third place in the district 9-AAA tournament last Monday evening by defeating Liberty Creek 43-40. The win put the Lady Panthers on the road last Saturday at Maplewood in the opening round of the regional tournament.
Cheyenne Gregory made three of four foul shots in the final 12 seconds of the game to provide the winning margin of victory for the Purple.
Liberty Creek had a last-second shot fall array and the Lady Panthers held on for the win.
“On that last play, I told the girls no 3’s,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “If Liberty Creek scored inside, it didn’t matter with just two seconds left. Our girls did a good job of understanding the play. Taya (Totten) jumped an elevator screen and Katie McCloud swapped defensive assignments and Liberty Creek missed their shot.”
Portland’s winning defensive play was set up by Cheyenne Gregory’s three-of-four effort at the foul line over the final 12 seconds of the game that provided the winning margin of victory.
“We want Cheyenne or Taya at the free throw line in those situations,” Steinbrecher said. “Cheyenne wants the basketball in those situations.”
The Lady Panthers took their first lead at 7-6 with three minutes left in the first period on a Totten field goal. Aleena Waggoner and McCloud added a pair of free throws and Totten closed out the scoring with a 3-pointer and a 14-8 advantage.
Portland built a double digit lead in the second as Gregory converted a steal into a basket and Waggoner drilled two, 3-pointers for a 22-10 margin. Liberty Creek scored six of the final seven points of the half and trailed 23-16 at the break.
Waggoner had 11 points in the opening 16 minutes for the Lady Panthers while Kaylor West led the Lady Wolves with eight points.
The Purple led 26-21 in the third period until the Lady Wolves scored three straight field goals to go up 27-26.
Portland came back as Waggoner popped in a shot from long range and Gregory connected as the quarter ended with the Purple on top 31-27.
The Lady Panthers went up by nine, 36-27 as McCloud made a single foul shot and Jenna Towles tallied inside twice. Gregory fired in a jumper for a ten-point edge, but Liberty Creek went on a 11-2 run that ended on two Addie Taylor charity tosses that cut the Portland lead to one, 40-39.
Gregory nailed two attempts at the charity stripe and later made one of two for a 43-40 spread with eight seconds remaining.
That set up the final moments with Portland holding on for the victory.
“We ran a 1-3-1 defense in the second half,” Steinbrecher remarked. “We hadn’t run that in a month. It was important to finish in third place. Last season, we finished fourth and lost to Murfreesboro Central Magnet in the first game of the regionals. I told the seniors this was their moment tonight. Our three seniors didn’t want to lose tonight.”
Waggoner led Portland in scoring with 14 with Gregory contributing 13. Totten and McCloud each scored six, and Towles added four. The Lady Panthers made 14 field goals and were 11 of 17 at the charity stripe.
West topped Liberty Creek with 17.
