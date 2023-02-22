The Portland girls fell in the semifinals of the district 9-AAA tournament to Creekwood 39-20 last Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped the Lady Panthers into a consolation game with Liberty Creek on Monday, Feb. 20.

“The first half was really good for us,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “We played great defense all four quarters. We just struggled to score. We struggled to get the shots we wanted instead of settling for shots they wanted us to take. I have to do a better job of getting us in a position to get good looks,” Steinbrecher said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.