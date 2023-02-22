The Portland girls fell in the semifinals of the district 9-AAA tournament to Creekwood 39-20 last Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped the Lady Panthers into a consolation game with Liberty Creek on Monday, Feb. 20.
“The first half was really good for us,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “We played great defense all four quarters. We just struggled to score. We struggled to get the shots we wanted instead of settling for shots they wanted us to take. I have to do a better job of getting us in a position to get good looks,” Steinbrecher said.
The Purple led early as Taya Totten’s 3-point bucket was all the scoring until the four-minute mark when the Lady RedHawks broke through on an offensive putback. A 7-0 Creekwood run produced a 9-3 advantage until Totten drilled her second 3-pointer of the quarter and Portland trailed 9-6.
A pair of long-range shots by Creekwood in the second upped the spread to five, 14-9. Totten tallied and later scored on an offensive rebound that left Portland behind 16-12 at the half.
In the third, Creekwood, undefeated in regular season district play and state ranked, took control of the contest by outscoring the Lady Panthers 15-2 that included a trio of consecutive 3-pointers to close out the quarter to lead 31-14.
The Lady RedHawks scored the first three baskets of the final eight minutes of action and increased their advantage to 23, 37-14.
Aleena Waggoner, Kira Smallwood, and Cheyenne Gregory scored for the Purple over the final five minutes of the contest to finish up the contest.
Portland made nine field goals in the game as Totten led the effort with 11 points. Waggoner had five, and Smallwood and Gregory each tallied two.
Kendal Bryant topped Creekwood with 14 and Brianna Burgess netted ten. The Lady RedHawks finished with 16 field goals.
