The Portland softball team opened district tournament play by falling to Montgomery Central 4-0 last Wednesday. Katie McCloud’s fifth inning single was the only hit for the Purple.
Portland had six additional baserunners in the game but couldn’t push a run across.
The Purple played in an elimination game Friday night and lost to Liberty Creek 10-2 to see their season end.
Portland trailed throughout the contest and scored a single run in the fourth and sixth innings.
In the fourth, Aiden Hughes uncorked a two-out double and came around to score on a Stori Russell hit.
Isabella Dillon homered in the sixth to provide the Lady Panthers with their final run of the game.
Dillon, Hughes, Russell, and Cheyenne Gregory each collected a hit in the game.
Liberty Creek tallied three in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and two in fifth. The Lady Wolves had nine hits in the contest.
