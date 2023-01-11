Portland West girls coach Rachel James likes where her team is at heading into this weekend’s county tournament.
The Panthers did lose their regular season finale last Thursday to East Robertson, but James has been pleased with the improvement shown. “We lost to East Robertson by 34 points in our first game and lost by three to them tonight,” James explained.
“In fact, we lost our first three games by 30 points.
“After that, we changed everything, offense and defense.”
Portland West led 8-3 after one quarter of action as Guorchiek Mut tallied six points and Morgan Sells added two.
The Panther girls outscored East Robertson 8-6 in the following period to build a 16-9 advantage at the break.
Mut netted a pair of baskets and Sells and Addy McKelvey each scored two points for the halftime spread.
East Robertson had a big third quarter with 19 points to hold a 28-27 third lead as Allye Pennington recorded 11 points while Mut paced the Purple with eight.
The Panther girls managed just two points over the final six minutes of play as East Robertson held on for the win.
“This was a great game tonight,” James commented. “We are disappointed in losing. We wish we could have pulled this game off.”
Mut had a double-double for the Purple with 18 points and ten rebounds.
McKelvey netted seven and Sells contributed four.
Pennington topped East Robertson in scoring with 13.
The Portland West boys fell to the Indians 41-36.
Kason Young paced the Indians with 26 points including a trio of free throws down the stretch.
Evan Ferguson led Portland West with 13 points while Alex Nyswonger scored seven, T J Diviney and Eli Ferguson each tallied six, and Jace Wright and Will Caudill tallied two each.
The Panthers made 13 field goals while East Robertson collected 16.
Evan Ferguson tossed in three, 3-point buckets while brother Eli Ferguson had two shots from long range.
The Purple led 12-8 after one quarter of action but trailed 20-19 at halftime.
The Indians took a 32-28 advantage in to the final six minutes but the Panthers tied the score with five minutes left.
East Robertson built a seven-point lead and trimmed the deficit by three 39-36 with 15 seconds showing on the clock.
Young nailed two of four charity tosses for the final margin of victory.
The AA county tournament begins on January 14 and continue on the 16th and 19th at Portland West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.