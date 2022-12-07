The Portland girls traveled to Friendship Christian last Tuesday and won 40-20 to improve to 3-1 in the young season.
After trailing 9-3 in the opening quarter, the Purple outscored the Lady Commanders 10-2 over the next eight minutes to take a slim 13-11 lead into the locker room at the break.
Portland kept the defensive pressure in the third period and extended the advantage to 27-14 heading into the fourth.
“I thought our response after losing to Station Camp was good tonight,” Lady Panther coach Scott Steinbrecher remarked. “We wanted to get that bad taste out of our mouth from that loss. We struggled early tonight, but we learned from the Station Camp game and stuck with the game plan.”
Junior Cheyenne Gregory topped the Lady Panthers in scoring with 15 including 11 in the fourth quarter and came up with nine steals, while Aleena Waggoner added 11 points.
“Cheyenne kept the defensive pressure on all night and led us offensively,” Steinbrecher said. “Aleena also played good defense for us.”
The Lady Panthers made 12 field goals including five, 3-point buckets while Friendship Christian connected on eight attempts.
Taya Totten dropped in six points, Jenna Towles and Katie McCloud each netted three, and Kira Smallwood had two.
The Portland boys also had a good game though came up short in a 63-48 loss to the Commanders.
The final score was deceiving as the two teams were tied at 41-41 heading into the fourth quarter of action.
Portland was outscored 22-7 over the final eight minutes as the host school canned six, 3-point baskets to help create the final margin of victory.
“I’m really proud of the way our guys responded at Friendship Christian Tuesday night,” PHS coach John Ferguson remarked. “They showed a lot of grit in coming back and playing the way they did after the Station Camp game.”
The two teams battled to an 18-18 first quarter deadlock before the Commanders took a 29-27 advantage into halftime.
The third quarter ended in a 41-41 tie to set up the final eight minutes of play.
Freddy Paxton poured in 16 points to top the Panthers in scoring while Chase Runyon netted 15, and Cody Carlson contributed 10. Will Hester had three, and Will Napier and Braden Thornton each collected two.
Portland made 19 field goals including six, 3-point field goals.
“Cody Carlson gave us a great start to the game tonight,” Ferguson commented. “Freddy Paxton is getting back into the flow of basketball by coming in from football and scoring 15.
Friendship Christian’s Kaelin Horton and Colby Jones led all scorers with 25 points apiece that included six, 3-point shots from each player.
Portland will host Clarksville Northeast Friday night and travel to Fairview on Dec. 15.
