The Portland Girls Soccer team won a pair of matches in recent action and improved to 4-1 on the season.
On Aug. 24, the Lady Panthers defeated Sycamore 3-2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 7:27 pm
The Portland Girls Soccer team won a pair of matches in recent action and improved to 4-1 on the season.
On Aug. 24, the Lady Panthers defeated Sycamore 3-2.
Portland scored first on a goal from Guorchiek Mut with an assist by Isabella Curtis. The Eagles tied up the contest before Sadie Clifton netted a goal. A penalty kick by Mut increased the margin to 3-1. Sycamore tallied with six minutes remaining.
The Lady Panthers and White House Heritage battled in a tough, physical match before the Purple came out a 2-1 winner.
“This was another tough, physical match for us,” Coach Brian Stagner pointed out. “We had a poor first half and trailed at halftime. In the second half, we played with more energy and were more physical than we had been in the first.”
The Lady Patriots went up 1-0 and led at the break. Jaycee Hannah scored with seven minutes left in the match and Guorchiek scored her 12th goal in five matches for the 2-1 advantage.
“That was a great left-footed shot that ended up being the game winner,” Stagner noted.
Portland will host Logan County, Ky. this Thursday at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.