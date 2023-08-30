The Portland girls soccer team opened up their season by winning two of three matches. On August, the Lady Panthers fell to Lebanon 2-1.
“This was a tight game,” Coach Brian Stagner said. “It was 0-0 at halftime. They scored two quick goals to start the second half. Lebanon was very tough defensively, but we grew into the game and threatened to draw level with them at the end of the match.”
Guorchiek Mut tallied the lone goal for the Purple.
Portland hit the road for the first time and came home an 8-4 winner. Mut scored five goals, Madison Kirkham, Sadie Clifton, and Bethany Pike each had one.
“We controlled the game from start to finish,” Stagner remarked. We had an 8-2 lead at one point, but we began to sub some personnel and let a few goals in late.”
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers posted a 5-4 road victory over Goodpasture.
“We showed a lot of resilience in coming from behind,” Stagner explained about a 1-0 halftime deficit. “We trailed 2-0 before scoring our first goal. Goodpasture came back to take a 3-1 lead, then we scored four straight goals, and we were able to hold on to the lead and win the game.”
Mut had a hat trick in the contest, Clifton tallied on a great free kick, and Jaycee Hannah scored another goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.