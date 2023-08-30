The Portland girls soccer team opened up their season by winning two of three matches. On August, the Lady Panthers fell to Lebanon 2-1.

“This was a tight game,” Coach Brian Stagner said. “It was 0-0 at halftime. They scored two quick goals to start the second half. Lebanon was very tough defensively, but we grew into the game and threatened to draw level with them at the end of the match.”

