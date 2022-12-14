The Portland boys went 1-2 last week in hardwood action as the Pre-Christmas schedule winds down.
Last Monday, the Panthers traveled to Station Camp and lost 57-39.
“Station Camp is a physical team much like Creekwood in our district,” Coach John Ferguson noted.
Portland fell behind 15-9 in the first quarter and trailed 36-16 at halftime after getting outscored 21-7 in the second.
The Bison continued to stay on top and took a 45-27 margin into the final eight minutes of play.
Chase Runyon had 16 points to top Portland in scoring with Braden Thornton adding five, and Cody Carlson, Will Napier, and Tristan Calvert finishing with four apiece. Freddy Paxton, Elijah Tucker, and Will Hester contributed two each.
The Panthers connected on 15 field goals and sank six of nine foul shots. Station Camp made 19 shots from the field and nailed 17 of 20 at the free throw line.
Matt Massey led all scorers with 24.
Portland returned home the following night and edged Springfield in overtime 60-52.
Runyon fired in 30 points including six foul shots in the extra period for the win.
“It was a hard transition from playing a physical team like Station camp one night and playing a team like Springfield the next night,” Ferguson explained. “Springfield is long and athletic and a up and down the court team. We came out flat the first right minutes and I challenged the kids to hold each other accountable. No finger pointing. If you own it, then others will own it.”
The Purple did fall behind 12-4 in the first but responded by outscoring the visitors 13-7 in the second as Runyon dropped in nine points.
Springfield led 19-17 at the half.
Each team scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Jackets held on to a two-point advantage going into the final eight minutes of play.
The two teams battled hard in the fourth and were knotted up at 42-42 heading into the overtime period.
Portland made 10 charity tosses down the stretch for the victory.
“I told the kids early in the game that we will either lose by 30 or it will be dog fight,” Ferguson said. “We fought and clawed our way back. It shows the maturity of this team. We may be older on paper, but we are young on the floor.”
Backing Runyon’s 30-point effort was Thornton with 11, Carlson netted eight, Paxton and Napier each had four, and Hester rounded out the scoring with three.
Clarksville Northeast came to town Friday night and left with a 61-49 win.
The game was much closer than the final score would indicate as the two teams were tied at 46-46 with three minutes remaining. But the Eagles connected on 13 of 14 foul shots down the stretch for the win.
“I told the guys after the game that this loss was on me,” Ferguson admitted. “When we got the football players back, we put too much on their plate. We tried to pull something back. We don’t have a zone offense. I knew they played some zone, but I hadn’t seen them run a 1-3-1 in five films I watched on them. Tonight, they came out in a 1-3-1.
Portland led 20-11 at the end of the first eight minutes of action and held a 25-21 halftime advantage. The game tightened in the third as Portland’s final lead came at 44-43. A 3-point shot by the Eagles later knotted the score at 46-46 and the Eagles finished off the contest with seven trips to the foul line.
“Northeast has size (6’8 post player) and are an older group,” Ferguson commented. “They compete in a tough district in Clarksville. We prepared for a lot of things, we boxed out, and we guarded well. We did everything right to win. I wished we had put our kids in a better spot offensively.”
Runyon led the offensive effort with 18 and Thornton contributed 16. Hester netted six, Paxton had five, and Napier and Nate Honeycutt both tallied two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.