Portland soccer coach Tanner Nelson hopes last year’s disappointing district tournament opening loss to Springfield will motivate his team for the 2022 season, which opened last week.
Nelson returns 13 players who either started or saw significant playing time in 2021 in hopes of improving on an 8-10 mark.
“I expect this team to continue to build on the foundation built from the teams in recent years,” Nelson said. “We want to make a serious run in the district tournament. Every team in the past four years has been better and better, and this group will be no exception.”
Four-year player Bradley Greer is the goalkeeper this spring while Robin Brewer and Brayden Rush line up as defenders in the Panthers’ scheme.
“Bradley is one of the best goalkeepers in the county,” Nelson said. “He has experience as a field player, so we will have complete trust in him to play with his feet as well as with his hands. Robin and Brayden have found a great partnership with each other in the back line. Their communication, positioning, and tackling ability is excellent.”
Issac Vega, Arnulfo Figueroa, and Jakob Brandmaier also figure heavily into the starting lineup and rotation.
Landon Long and Isaiah Perez will play the midfield position for the Purple. Deacon Tuttle, one of the team’s captains along with Brewer, is one of the squad’s best scorers.
“Landon is physically impressive and versatile,” Nelson said. “He will also help us out as a defender and forward at times. Isaiah is one of our more technically advanced players and will continue to get better as a sophomore.”
Several players will see time at the forward and wide midfielder spots in Michael Whitson, Jadyn Fitts, Brayan Figueroa, Issac Perez, and Felipe Sebastian.
“Michael has improved greatly every year,” Nelson said. “Michael is now a senior and he is a mainstay attacking player who has excellent quickness and ball control. Jadyn is one of our lefties on the team, which can be invaluable at attacking positions. Felipe is one of our flashier players and is willing to try all sorts of tricks in a match.”
Freshmen Wes Grandmaison, Angel Barrera and Elijah Zimmerman are among newcomers hoping to see playing time in 2022.
Portland will run a 4-2-3-1 to fit the team’s personnel, according to Nelson.
“This team is very young with technically strong players,” Nelson said. “Though we have no juniors, there is great talent in each of our classes. However, we do not have a ton of varsity experience with half of our team, so we will need to build depth this season.”
Nelson expects White House and White House Heritage to be the teams to beat in the district.
Remaining members of the team include Brandon Arevalo, Carter Conrad, Jose Cruz, Landon Hartmann, Alfredo Long, Jorge Martinez, Juan Motta, Mut Mut, Tristan Olson, Lex Stagner, David Valencia-Lopez and Kaleb Warner.
