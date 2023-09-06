Davidson Academy spoiled Portland’s homecoming last Friday night as the Bears left town with a 35-14 win.
After leading 14-7 at intermission, the visitors scored three second half touchdowns en route to the victory.
“We thought we could keep it close and give us a chance in the fourth quarter,” Coach Hunter Hicks explained. “We couldn’t take advantage in the second half. We are a young team, but we can’t keep using that as an excuse.”
The Bears led 14-7 and scored the first of their three touchdowns when a snap sailed over Portland punter Keilen Dalton’s head and the Bears recovered at the 5. Three plays later, Davidson Academy punched the football into the endzone and later added two more six-pointers.
“Davidson Academy is athletic and well-coached,” Hicks said. “I thought we grew up a lot last week against Greenbrier, but tonight, we took a step back. We can’t get comfortable, and we need to find our identity fast with the heart of our schedule coming up.”
The Bears found the endzone first as quarterback Knox Roberts engineered a seven-play series that resulted in a scoring strike from the senior signal caller to Josiah Moore. Roman Mathias hit the first of five PATS and a 7-0 edge.
Roberts and the Bears struck again on a 53-yard pass to Will Breece and Mathias boomed the football through the uprights for a 14-0 advantage with 3:08 left in the first quarter.
Portland put together a seven-minute drive covering 91 yards and using five different running backs as quarterback Braden Thornton sneaked in from one-yard out. Deacon Tuttle split the uprights on the PAT and the Purple trailed 14-7.
The Bears took advantage of a high snap on a punt and had excellent field position at the 5. Peyton Vaughn capped the short possession by slipping in from one yard out. Mathias PAT pushed the margin to 21-7.
Roberts recorded his third scoring strike of the evening on the Bears’ next drive as Wes Harper hauled in a 21-yard pass and Mathias nailed the point after kick and a 28-7 edge.
The Panthers came back with an 80-yard march as Aiden Bell picked up 13, Isaac Barie caught an eight-yard pass and Hoke carried twice for 39 yards including a 27-yard touchdown run. Tuttle’s kick cut the Bear lead in half, 28-14.
Davidson Academy recovered an onside kick and pushed the football downfield as Jagger Goodall ran in from three yards out. Mathias booted his final PAT of the evening for the final margin of victory.
Portland’s last drive ended at the 8 yards as time ran out before reaching the endzone.
The Purple finished with 232 yards with Bell rushing 22 times for 95 yards. Dalton had 57 markers and Hoke contributed 61 yards on the ground.
Davidson Academy accumulated 256 yards of offense as Roberts was 13 of 19 for 177 yards and a trio of scoring strikes.
Portland travels to Beech this week for their first region contest of the season. The Bucs are 1-2 on the season.
The Bucs sport a 1-2 record with their lone win coming over Station Camp 21-0. The last two weeks saw Beech losing 28-21 to Collierville an last Friday’s 16-14 setback to Murfreesboro Riverdale.
