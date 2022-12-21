The Portland boys lost to East Robertson 55-44 in action last Friday night.
The Indians, last year’s Class A state basketball champions, built a double-digit lead in the second quarter and maintained that advantage for the remainder of the contest.
“We knew this would be a totally different game tonight,” Coach John Ferguson acknowledged.
“East Robertson won the state championship last year with a lot of these same guys. They know how to prepare and get up for a game. “
The loss overshadowed a 34-point effort from Portland junior Chase Runyon.
The Panthers trailed 13-7 at the end of the first period and East Robertson expanded that advantage to 33-19 at halftime.
Runyon has 13 points at the break for the Purple.
In the third quarter, the Indians outscored the Panthers 12-9 to hold a 17-point edge heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Portland opened up the fourth with shots from Thornton and Runyon that trimmed the deficit to 13, 45-32 with 6:28 left to go.
But Elijah Groves tallied nine points for the Indians and the Panthers could get no close than 11 the rest of the game. “East Robertson shot the basketball better tonight than we expected,” Ferguson said.
“The effort was there tonight. This was our third game this week.
“It hasn’t been an easy week. Braden Thornton and Freddy Paxon played 32 minutes against Fairview and East Robertson, Cody Carlson is out, and Tristan Calvert broke his middle finger on his shooting hand.
“He is still eager to play.”
Portland made 13 field goals and recorded 16 foul shots. Backing Runyon in the scoring column was Will Napier and Thornton with three points apiece, Paxton had two and Skylar Hicks and Will Hester each netted one.
Elijah Groves paced East Robertson with 29 points while Carson Craig had 12.
The Indians had 21 field goals and made eight charity tosses.
Last Thursday, the Panthers traveled to Fairview and lost 71-56.
The Yellow Jackets, undefeated in ten games, jumped out to a 16-11 first quarter advantage and extended that to 35-28 at intermission.
Fairview built a double-digit lead in the third and led 52-36 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Runyon had 29 points to lead the Panthers with Ben Triplet adding eight, and Napier finishing with six.
Paxton netted four, Nate Honeycutt tallied three and Hester, Thornton, and Calvert each contributed two.
Portland made 22 field goals and were a perfect six for six at the charity stripe.
Mays McCoy paced the Yellow Jackets with 22. Fairview connected on 25 field goals including ten, 3-point buckets, and canned 11 of 16 free throws.
Last Monday, the Panthers picked up a 53-46 win over Logan County.
Portland trailed by one, 11-10 after eight minutes of action, but outscored the visitors 11-6 in the second for a 21-17 halftime lead.
The Cougars trailed 35-33 heading into the final eight minutes of play but couldn’t overcome the deficit as Runyon had six points including a slam and Thornton had four to keep Portland on top.
Runyon had 27 points to top the Purple in scoring with Hester adding seven and Carlson scoring five.
Calvert, Thornton, and Paxton each had four and Napier finished with two.
Zane Batlen netted 14 to lead the Cougars.
Logan County recorded 17 field goals and made 10 of 16 free throw attempts.
“We are still young,” Ferguson pointed out.
“The guys are tired, and these three game weeks are rough. I told the guys it’s a long season and we can’t give up.”
Portland will play in the Watertown Tournament December 28th-30th.
