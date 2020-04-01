Portland native and former resident Don Barry has seen and done a lot since graduating from Sumner County High School in 1955.
Barry, who now lives in Clarksville, served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959, made his living in the banking business, served as President of the Jaycees in Clarksville and for the past 53 years, has been a TSSAA official.
Barry has a long list of honors, including the Outstanding Local Jaycee Award in 1967 by Tennessee Jaycees, President of the Association of the United States Army, honorary Colonel on staff of Tennessee and Kentucky. In sports, Barry was a TSSAA Hall of Fame inductee in 2004. He received the Frank (Doc) Keene Award for the local association’s outstanding official in 1985, and was awarded the TSSAA Distinguished Service Award in 1966, and the National Federation of High School Associations Distinguished Service Award in 1992.
In 2004, Barry was named as Tennessee Prep Official of the Year by the Lawrenceburg (Tn.) Quarterback Club. In his career, Barry has officiated 57 playoff games, five state championships contests, three Tennessee-Kentucky All-Star games, and three Tennessee East-West All-Star Football Game, including the first Shriners East-West High School All-Star Games officiated entirely by Shriners.
Before achieving a lifetime of accomplishments, Barry grew up in Portland in the idyllic ‘50s and has great memories of his early years.
“I had a great high school experience,” Barry said recently via e-mail. “I enjoyed going to school and as to the class of 1955, we felt and still feel this was the greatest class to graduate from Sumner County High School. It still ticks me off when the name was changed to Portland High School.”
While at SCHS, Barry lettered in basketball for three years. Due to health issues, Barry wasn’t able to play football, but attended games that featured the “Touchdown Twins,” Glenn Glover and Bobby Neal.”
After graduation, Barry entered the Air Force and spent four years serving his country and later worked in the banking world.
Besides the Jaycees, Barry has been a TSSAA official for 53 years, and 49 of those was spent as an assigning officer, which is the longest tenure in football assigning in TSSAA history.
Barry became an official in 1967.
“A friend asked me to join a couple of years prior to getting into it,” Barry explained. “I was heavily involved with the Clarksville Jaycees. I was elected president of the Jaycees for the 1966-67 year. After my year was up, I became an official.”
Barry’s first game was in Dickson County in 1967 and Barry has officiated in the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, and ‘10s, and is considering doing a game this season, which would give him seven decades of officiating.
As any fans know, an official is subject to intense scrutiny in a game with any call or decision making half the crowd happy and the other half mad.
But Barry had a simple way of dealing with the fans.
“When I got on the court or field, I just blocked it out,” Barry remarked. “Not saying I didn’t hear some of it, but I considered it being fans supporting their team. After three or four years of experience, I would not tolerate comments from assistant coaches and would let the head coach know that. I had a pretty good relationship with almost all the coaches I worked games for with the exception of a few.”
Barry did officiate some Portland games and two were in the playoffs when Roger Perry was coaching the Panthers. He also did a game between Portland and Greenbrier, when Barry’s long-time friend and high school classmate Jon Collins was heading up the Portland program.
Barry’s last game on the field was in 2010 and he now concentrates on supervising officials for the TSSAA.
“Our duties are to enroll, train, observe, and critique,” Barry noted. “I conduct on field and classroom studies on rules and mechanics. I love going to Middle School, Junior Varsity, and freshmen games and get on the sideline to have hands on training, correcting mistakes, praising good work, and encouraging. It’s hard to do that in a varsity game. We have to set in the press box or high up in the stands and take notes and discuss after games.”
There are about 85 officials in the local association and the TSSAA has 13 local associations across the state. Barry is one of three (representing Middle Tennessee) Supervisors that watch, evaluate and critique all the officials officiating the state championship games. Officials now have to attend a clinic the TSSAA formed in 2014 to be able to officiate at state championship game. All officials are nominated by their local association. Barry has been a trainer each of those six years.
In a constant changing society, sports, especially at the high school level has seen a decline in participants and officials.
“It’s harder to get officials today,” Barry stated. “I don’t think they have the dedication that we had back years ago. There is a shortage of officials. There are more games than officials. When I got in, we had more officials than games. We had to work our tail off to get to games. If you slacked, you were left out. One of the problems of getting officials is they don’t want to put up with the poor sportsmanship that is becoming more and more.”
Football, in particular, has taken a “hit” in terms of participation.
“I’m afraid football will be on the decline because of publicity about concussions and the effect on their health later in life,” Barry pointed out. “Soccer seems to be on the rise, and I think basketball will continue to be very popular.”
Barry has some words of wisdom for those aspiring to be an official.
“Give it 100%,” Barry said. “Study the rule book, mechanics manual, work all the lower lever games you can and everything that happens in them, including moms and grandmas hollering at you. It’s an opportunity to give back to a sport you love. Pay is not great, but if you are a college student, it’s a good part-time job. It’s great being with kids. But don’t put officiating before God and family.”
