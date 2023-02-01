After seeing an 11-point lead evaporate in the two teams meeting three weeks ago, the Portland Panthers traveled to White House last Friday night for a rematch and got revenge in a big way in winning 76-39.
The Purple raced out to a 12-0 lead and White House never got any closer than seven points the
Panthers took a 36-point margin into the final eight minutes of the game and cruised to the district win.
“White House is a heck of a team and that showed in the first game,” Portland coach John Ferguson remarked. “I told the guys that one of two things will happen tonight. We will be remembered as the team that got swept by White house or the team that came over here and got revenge.”
That earlier loss had put Portland down in the district standings and Ferguson reminded the guys how important the most recent game was.
“We understand what that loss meant to us,” Ferguson explained. We wanted to prove a point and guys executed very well. Cody (Carlson) defended Zane Brown well and slowed down Ryan Worrell. Braden Thornton had several tip-outs for us and that isn’t in the scouting report.
The two had combined for 52 of the devils 77 points on January 10.
“This was a team effort tonight,” Ferguson said. “We are a hungry team.”
The Panthers got off to a quick lead as Chase Runyon, Thornton and Freddy Paxton each sank a pair of foul shots, Cody Carlson bagged a field goal and Paxton closed out a 12-0 Portland start on a 3-point bucket.
Brown made a basket and Jimmy Allen canned a 3-pointer for the Devils to trim the deficit to seven, 12-5. White House would be no closer as the Purple pushed out to a 21-7 first period advantage.
Runyon fired in 13, second quarter points and freshman Keilen Dalton came off the bench and tallied four as the Purple built a 27-point halftime margin on the strength of scoring 17 unanswered points to close out the half. JoJo Lyles and Thornton also contributed to the second half outburst with a field goal apiece.
Portland held a comfortable lead in the second half and finished the third with a 67-29 edge enroute to the win.
Runyon finished with 33 points to top all scorers with Paxton collecting 15, and Thornton added 14. Lyles and Dalton each chipped in with four and Carlson, Elijah Tucker, and Will Napier rounded out the scoring with two each.
Portland made 31 field goals including seven, 3-point field goals and was seven of 12 at the charity stripe.
Louis Taylor fired in 14 for the Devils and Brown netted 11.
(0) comments
