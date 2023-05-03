The Portland track teams had 14, top-10 finishers at the Greater Gator Invitational meet held recently in Bowling Green.
Jenna Towles had a pair of fourth-place finishes.
The senior ran the 800 meters in 2:35.08 and recorded a run of 5:48.93 in the 1600s. Kimaria Woods was 26th in the 100s, Clara Fleming came in 22nd in the 400s and Camden Bean came across the finish line in the 800s in 17th place and 16th in the 1600s.
Zoey Thornton was 14th in the 100 meter-hurdles.
In the discus, Emerson Bean was 14th and 16th in the shot put.
For the boys, Seth Rippy set a record in the discus with a first-place throw of 138-03.00 that broke a 25-year school record held by Kelly Holmes.
Rippy also recorded a third-place spot in the shot put with a toss of 40-06.00.
Junior Will Hester came in second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.75 and was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 43.31.
Logar Barger nailed down a fourth-place finish in 100 meters with a run of 11.82. Benjamin Bradley was sixth in the high jump with a leap of 5-06.00 and came in seventh in the long jump at 18-09.75.
Shawn Sebring was a tenth-place finisher in the discus at 97-07.00. Reginald Shannon came in ninth in the 110 meter-hurdles with a time of 17.96. In the 1600s, Caden Ausbrooks was ninth with a run of 5:16.42.
The 4 x 100 relay team of Barger, Burnley, Hoke, and Bradley was fourth with a run of 46.58. The same quartet came in sixth in the 4 x 200’s at 1:38.78. The 4 x 400 relay squad consisting of Mario Haley, Swift, Barger, and Lazavien Fitts took seventh with a time of 4:10.86.
Other participants included Ja’Narius Burnley who had a 14th-place spot in the 100-meter dash. In the 200s, Michael Akridge was 20th and Emiliano Duke came in 21st.
Kaleb Peacock and Alex Swift were 13th and 14th respectively in the 400 meters while Ausbrooks nailed down a 12th-place spot in the 800s and Hunter Hester came in 17th.
Shannon was 19th in the long jump and Will Napier finished 15th.
On April 24th, the Portland JV squads traveled to Liberty Creek for a Sumner County meet.
For the girls, Fleming came in third in the 100’s and 13th in the 200 meters.
Hailey Rivera had a fourth-place spot in the 200’s and came in fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. Thornton was seventh. Camden Bean was fifth in the 800 and fourth in the 1600s.
The 4 x 100 relay team recorded a first-place spot.
Hoke was fourth in the 100 meters with Burnley finishing sixth, Duke came in eighth, and Haley was 17th.
In the 200s, Akridge took fifth, Duke came in seventh, Haley claimed a 15th spot, and Fitts recorded a 17th place spot.
In the 400’s Peacock was third, Shannon came in 11th, and Dallon Henry and Fitts were 12th and 13th respectively.
Shannon took second in the 110-meter hurdles and Ausbrooks came in third. Ausbrook was fourth in the 300-meter dash.
Bradley was first in the high jump and long jump and Fitts took fifth in the long jump. Sebring finished third in the discus throw and fifth in the shot put.
The 4 x 100 relay team was first, and the 4 x 400 squad took second.
