Portland soccer coach Nick Tuttle had a simple message for his team at halftime after leading Macon County 4-0 in a play-in match in the district tournament.
That message was taken to heart as the Purple added four more goals in an 8-0 victory over the Tigers at home.
The win kept Portland’s season alive and set up a meeting Monday (May 8) at number seeded White House Heritage.
“We haven’t had too many complete matches this season,” Tuttle explained after the win. “It took us a while to get going tonight. I think it was the 25th minute before we even got a shot on goal. Macon County was winning battles and fighting hard. But when we got going, the match opened up.”
Leading comfortably at the break, Tuttle to be sure the team came out fired up in the second half.
“We talked at halftime about coming out and playing as hard or hard in the second half as we did in the first,” Tuttle said.
Portland got goals from Deacon Tuttle who had two while Brayan Figueroa, Bryson Hill, Landon Long, Fernando Cruz, Wesley Grandmaison, and Isaac Vega each added one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.