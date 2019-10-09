Portland's Payne to continue running as graduate student

Competitive running is in Portland's John Payne blood. Payne recently graduated from UT-Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. Having another year of eligibility in cross country and track and field, Payne has decided to attend graduate school and continue the sport that he loves.
"The way it works in the NCAA, student-athletes have five years to complete four years of competition," Payne explained recently. "With another year of eligibility left, I began looking into graduate school. After careful planning with my parents and trusted professors at UT-Chattanooga, I have decided to go to UT-Martin to begin a master of business administration degree."
With that extra year, Payne can continue his passion of running competitively. And though Payne has been successful in any endeavor he is involved in, the chance to run another year in college was a factor in his decision to attend graduate school.
"To be honest, I wasn't satisfied with my college running results," Payne remarked. "I had some good races here and there, but overall I felt like I had underachieved in collegiate cross country. My track times and workouts indicated that I have been ready for a great cross county season, but it hasn't happened yet."
As a freshman, Payne missed most of the season with an injury. He did place 10th in his first meet, the Front Runner Invitational, finished 25th at the Southern Conference Championships and 114th at the NCAA South Region Championships.
In the 2016 campaign, Payne ran a personal best of 16:00.1 in the Belmont Opener in the 5-kilometers, came in 12th in the UT-C Front Runner Invitational and nabbed a 34th place spot in the SOCon Championships with a run of 25:27.81. The two latter races were 8-kilometers.
The 2017 season saw Payne help his squad to a second-place finish in the Montevallo Falcon Classic after finishing with a third place with a time of 26:18.44. Payne came in 15th in the Greater Louisville Classic and 28th in the conference championships.
Payne also ran track though the school officially has no team.
Payne explained the situation.
"UT-C doesn't have a track and field team, but the Men's Cross-Country team can participate in five regular season meets," Payne pointed out. "During my time at Chattanooga, we treated those meets as our season, and trained to be running our best at those meets. As I said earlier, I had more success during spring than the fall. I would routinely run down and beat other runners that would beat me in the fall."
Payne's passion is still cross-country and when asked if he felt like he had improved from his freshman to senior season, Payne's reply was a definitely yes.
"Absolutely. I can perform now much faster and more consistently now than I could four years ago. That comes with being smarter in sport, as well as now being a 22-year old man as opposed to an 18-year old kid."
The demands on a student-athlete is stressful, to say the least. But Payne handled college life just fine.
"Time management became easier, but only because it becomes the routine," Payne explained. "You wake up, go to practice, find something to eat, be alert in classes, do some studying during the day if time allows, go to afternoon practice, eat, and study some more. My freshmen year, my time management skills were not as good as they are now. My roommates and I would spend hours in the cafeteria, and then figure out more ways to enjoy our time other than studying. Our grades weren't terrible, but we all knew they should be better. For me, the biggest factor in time management was making sure to get stuff done while the sun was out so that there would be minimal tasks to be done at night in order to go to bed and get the necessary sleep in order to be successful the following day."
Payne reached the state tournament in Cross country all four years while wearing the Purple and White and won a bushel full of awards.
Leaving Portland High as valedictorian and a long list of accomplishments, Payne remains humble and has words of advice for younger student-athletes.
"Make sure you go to class," Payne said. "Make time to study because there is always something to study. If school is going well, it will make sports not as stressful. A phrase that sticks with me from racing advice is "Stay in the Moment." In racing, you must focus on the present, on the current lap, on the current step, and not how many laps or miles you have left. In the spring of my sophomore season, I had a great track season with personal records while having one of the biggest, and best academic semesters of college. It's actually pretty funny how it carries over into life. Focus on today, because tomorrow will be here when it gets here."
For the future, Payne plans to enter the job field after getting his MBA.
"If I found a job around Nashville or Chattanooga, that would be ideal," Payne stated. "But I'm 22 and if I got an opportunity out of state, I would take it."
Payne will also continue competitive running after finishing his college education.
"Even after this year, there are some road races I would like to do," Payne said. "After school, I will still be in my athletic prime, so I would like to take advantage of that and see how fast I get over variety of distances before Father Time begins to strike. Plus, there is always some race in the area that might have monetary award for the winner. As long as I am in decent shape, I would be in a good position to win some races and get some weekend cash."
For now, Payne can look back over the past four years as a time of growth on and off the cross-country course.
"Over the past four years, I have developed a better sense of responsibility, as well as what it takes to be successful as a person and a student-athlete. From the friends I have made and the people I've met, I feel prepared to tackle the next phase of my life."
