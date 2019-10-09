The Portland High School soccer team lost a pair of matches last week as the regular season enters its final week.
Last Tuesday, the Purple lost to White House Heritage 6-0 in a district match.
"It was a bad game for us," coach Ryan Goostree said. "White House Heritage scored four goals in the first half on us. We opportunities to score, we just couldn't get the ball in the net." This was a wake-up call for us."
On Thursday, the Lady Panthers fell to Merrol Hyde Magnet School, 2-0.
"This was a rebound match for us," Goostree explained. "We play decent and again, we had opportunities to score but couldn't. Merrol Hyde has a good team and we have a good team. We had two starters out in the match."
The district tournament opens Saturday.
