The Portland girls’ softball team had a full week of action with six games. On March 21, the Lady Panthers defeated Westmoreland 5-4. The Purple scored in their opening at-bat, but the Lady Eagles came back to tie the score in the home half of the frame.
A four spot in the top of the second put the Lady Panthers on top 5-1. Westmoreland tallied once in the second and twice in the fifth, but Eryn Cheney retired the side in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Cheney finished with 12 strikeouts.
Portland pounded out eight hits as Cheney, Kayla Wasilko and Jama Hoffman each had two. Hoffman and Wasilko each drove in two runs while Kameron Whittaker collected one RBI.
The Lady Panthers fell to visiting Springfield 8-4 Thursday afternoon. The Purple led 4-1 after two innings of action, but Springfield tallied two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the seventh.
Portland managed six hits as Aiden Hughes punched out two singles while Cheney, McCloud, Wasilko and Zoey Lavigne each had one.
Cheney drove in two runs.
The Lady Panthers played in the Macon County tournament over the weekend and went 2-2.
Portland dropped their opening game of the tourney to Upperman.
The Lady Bees scored seven runs in the first two innings and added one in the third.
The Lady Panthers managed just four hits as Jenna Bailey had two and Hoffman and Cheney each collected one. Lavigne, Hoffman and McCloud each tallied a run in the game.
Portland scored two runs in the first and a single tally in the third.
The Purple faced off against the Piqua Lady Indians on Friday evening and won 8-3.
Hughes earned the win for the Lady Panthers. She went four innings and allowed just one hit and three runs.
Portland finished with 10 hits and was led by Hughes with three hits while Hoffman and Whittaker contributed two apiece. Wasilko, Summer Leighton and Makayla Mandrell each had one.
Mandrell’s hit was a solo hot over the center-field fence in the second.
Hoffman drove in three RBIS while Mandrell and Hughes each recorded a pair of RBIS.
Portland continued its winning ways by dealing Knoxville Karns a 9-2 setback Saturday.
Cheney picked up the win in just two innings of action and struck out two while allowing a pair of hits to the Lady Beavers.
The Lady Panthers came up with six hits as McCloud and Hoffman led the way with two apiece. Cheney drove in three runs for the Purple. Hoffman tallied three times and Lavigne, Wasilko and Cheney crossed home plate twice.
Portland ended the tournament by getting shutout by Knoxville Farragut 11-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Admirals punched out nine hits in the contest. Portland went hitless in the four-inning affair.
The Lady Panthers travel to Montgomery Central next Monday and entertain White House on April 5.
“We went 2-2 at the Macon County Invitational over the weekend,” softball Coach Taniesha Tucker said. “We faced good competition and had a great weekend. We were 2-1 in pool play and was knocked out of the tournament by Knoxville Farragut, who has a very good team. We got better this weekend and a big shout-out to Makayla Mandrell for entering the 2022 home run club.”
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.